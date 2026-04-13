IMD forecasts steady temperature rise across India after brief cooler spell

New Delhi: India is set to transition sharply into peak summer conditions, with temperatures rising across most regions after a brief spell of rainfall and milder weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The shift is expected to bring heatwave conditions to several states even as parts of the northeast and eastern regions continue to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.



According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius over northwest, central, and eastern India in the coming days. Northwest India is expected to witness a particularly sharp rise, while central and eastern parts may see a gradual increase before stabilising. Western states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra are also forecast to record a moderate rise in temperatures.

The changing weather pattern is being attributed to the weakening of Western Disturbances over the Western Himalayan region. These systems, which typically bring rainfall and cooler conditions, have receded, leading to clearer skies and faster heating of the land. Meteorologists have also pointed to a heat dome effect, where high pressure traps warm air near the surface, intensifying the rise in temperatures.

Heatwave conditions have already begun to emerge. The IMD has issued warnings for isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and east Madhya

Pradesh, with similar conditions expected in Saurashtra and Kutch and later extending to parts of Vidarbha. Akola in Maharashtra recorded a high of 42 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, indicating the intensity of the early-season heat.

Hot and humid conditions are also likely to prevail across several regions, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Similar conditions are expected over Rayalaseema, coastal Karnataka, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

In the national capital, Delhi is forecast to see mainly clear skies with sustained surface winds of 15 to 25 kmph, gusting up to 35 kmph. Temperatures are expected to hover between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, with the mercury likely to approach the 40-degree mark by April 15.

Despite the intensifying heat, rainfall activity is expected to persist in parts of the country. Northeast India is likely to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, with heavy rainfall predicted over Arunachal Pradesh. Isolated heavy showers are also expected over Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya during the week.

Eastern regions such as West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha may witness scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, while southern states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala could see isolated rain and lightning activity.

The IMD has warned that above-normal temperatures are likely during the April to June period, advising precautionary measures, particularly for farmers managing crops and harvests during the rising heat.