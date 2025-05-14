Illicit liquor kills 21 in Amritsar district

Chandigarh/ Amritsar: At least 21 people, most of them daily wage workers, have died and 10 others are being treated in hospitals after consuming illicit liquor in several villages of Amritsar district, Punjab. The incident came to light late Monday night, prompting swift police action and political uproar.

Authorities said that methanol, an industrial chemical, was used in the preparation of the toxic brew. According to investigators, the chemical was procured online in bulk and then distributed through local networks. Police have registered two separate cases under charges including culpable homicide and murder as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections of the Excise and SC/ST Acts.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said police arrested 10 persons, including the alleged “kingpin of the racket” - Sahib Singh - along with some local distributors in connection with the illicit liquor trade and main suppliers of methanol.

The alleged main suppliers of methanol have been identified as Pankaj Kumar alias Sahil and Arvind Kumar, owners of Sahil Chemicals at Sukh Enclave in Ludhiana.

Police also arrested local distributors — identified as Prabhjit Singh and Kulbir Singh — and local sellers Ninder Kaur, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh, Arun alias Kala and Sikander Singh alias Pappu.

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh said, “The accused revealed they ordered methanol online. One consignment is in transit from a Delhi-based firm, and we have dispatched teams to intercept it.”

The victims, hailing from villages such as Bhangali, Marari Kalan, Karnala, and Therewal, had consumed the spurious liquor on Sunday and Monday. Medical teams were dispatched to affected areas for door-to-door checkups.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed, “Most of the deceased were daily wage earners. Several had already started vomiting or showed other symptoms when we initiated medical screening.”

In Marari Kalan, villagers gathered around the grieving family of Tasbeer Singh, a labourer and sole breadwinner. “His death has left us shattered,” said a neighbour.Jacky, a relative of Romy, another victim from the same village, said the 38-year-old father of three fell ill soon after having a drink on Tuesday morning. “He stiffened suddenly, and by the time we tried to get help, it was too late,” Jacky said. “His wife is uneducated and they have no home. We’ve been promised help, but more needs to be done.”

Gulshan of Karnala village recounted the final hours of his younger brother Kaka, who worked as a driver. “He had a few drinks last night. By morning, he began vomiting and collapsed shortly after,” he said.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the affected villages on Tuesday and met the families. “These are not just deaths. These are murders,” he said. Mann added that those responsible would face the strictest punishment and confirmed that DSP Amolak Singh and SHO Avtar Singh had been suspended for negligence.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said efforts were underway to track all distribution points of the methanol-laced liquor. “We’re tracing each packet that was sold,” he said.

This is the second major illicit liquor tragedy in Punjab in just over a year. In March 2024, 20 people had died under similar circumstances in Sangrur. In 2020, a hooch disaster claimed over 120 lives in Tarn Taran, Batala, and parts of Amritsar.