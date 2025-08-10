Ignore insults from opponents as it won't help win case: Ex-CJI Chandrachud to law aspirants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has advised aspiring lawyers to ignore insults from opponents as it will not help them win a case, and said he has been following this principle after retirement also.

Lawyering is a stressful profession and the mental health concerns of lawyers should be addressed systematically, Justice Chandrachud said addressing law students here on Saturday during the Vishnupant Advant lecture series on the topic 'The Present and Future of Legal Profession: Opportunities, Challenges and Drawbacks.'

He also said lawyers should reorientate their identity as "facilitators of justice before everything", and stressed that ethics should be prioritised.

There is no shortcut for success, and the students of law should be lifelong learners and independent thinkers, he said.

Attributing to legal doyen and veteran advocate Fali Nariman's advice for lawyers, the former CJI said always be honest and responsible with their opinions and avoid "sporting champ syndrome". Law is "not a game", he added.

Know your law and facts deeply. Be careful to not get lost in trying to fit your case into old judgments and don't suffer from "case law diarrhoea," he said.

"If your opponent throws insults, ignore them. Responding won't win you the case. I have carried Fali Nariman's principle that if your opponent throws insults, ignore them. I am carrying that in my retirement as well. To people who throw insults at me, I have only one answer, if that makes you happy, so be it," Justice Chandrachud said.

"Be clear and precise in court, prepare well. Think like a lawyer and answer the judges questions promptly. Give your answer first and then your point, it's gold'," he said.

He said lawyers should remain up to date with all important judgments as well.

"Read, observe and learn how to argue and how not to argue," he said.

When you have multiple arguments, lead with your weakest but make it your strongest effort. Save the best argument for last," he saidi

Justice Chandrachud further said harder work attracts more work, and he found this to be specially true as a judge.

The hardest working judges do the most amount of work. Stay busy, sharp and avoid complacency, he said, adding that "integrity is everything."

"Understate your case rather than overstating," the ex-CJI said. Leave anger outside the court. Even in heated arguments, calmness wins more than passion, he added.

The former CJI also said lawyers should not be quarrelsome, pointing out that "your colleagues shape your reputation".

"Courtesy matters more than you think, he said, adding that never raise personal attack on judges or opponents.

"Focus on skills and substance over showmanship," he said.

He said lawyering is a stressful profession and several studies have pointed out that lawyers' jobs can be often very stressful and making them more prone to addiction and struggling with mental health issues, such as depression, at higher rates than the general population.

"Talk to each other and understand those who are in distress, why they are in distress," he said.

"There is an increase in the number of suicides in our law schools. These are concerns that need to be addressed systematically," he said.

Chambers, law firms and other organisations employing lawyers must ensure they make provision for access to quality mental health care, Justice Chanrachud said.

"All our courts and the High Courts must start with it, must have a dedicated professional who must come for mental health advice to lawyers," he said. These are not just tips but the essence of good lawyering, a blend of integrity, preparation, humility and respect, he said.

The former CJI asked students to keep upgrading themselves.

"There is a need for lawyers to reorientate their identity as facilitators of justice before everything. The students should be lifelong learners. Guidance should be taken but the thinking should remain independent," he said.

"The ethics should be at the topmost and there should be sympathy for the deprived in our minds. If the new generation takes efforts to learn and deliver honest service, there are huge opportunities in the field of law," Justice Chandrachud said.

He also underlined the need of more women to join the field of law.

"Women are joining the sectors of superspeciality and technical branches today. This change should also take place in the field of law," he said.

"There are students who have come from small cities, rural areas and are successful and the contribution of the law colleges is important in this," Justice Chandrachud said.

The students should get advanced facilities like libraries, database. At the same time, seniors should think of supporting the new lawyers financially in their initial days, he added.