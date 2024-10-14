If unwell, individuals under PMLA should be eligible for bail: Supreme Court

New Delhi: On Monday, the Supreme Court emphasized the necessity of granting bail to individuals suffering from illness or infirmity under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, acknowledged the strict nature of PMLA regarding bail applications but insisted that the court must operate within established legal frameworks. The bench stated, “Despite the stringent provisions of the PMLA, we must adhere to the law. If an individual is unwell, they should be eligible for bail. Please refer to the medical board report.”

In line with this stance, the court granted interim bail to Amar Sadhuram Mulchandani, the former Chairman of Seva Vikas Co-operative Bank, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his involvement in money laundering activities.

