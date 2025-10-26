Icon Satish Shah, the smile behind millions, dies of kidney failure at 74

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Satish Shah, whose very presence in films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron” and “Main Hoon Na” and sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” elicited smiles and many a laugh, died on Saturday. He was 74.

The ever amiable Shah passed away at his residence in Bandra East in the afternoon, Ramesh Kadatala, his trusted aide and personal assistant for over 30 years, said.

“He died due to kidney failure. His health suddenly deteriorated at his home and he was taken to Hinduja hospital, where he passed away... It is a huge loss for our industry. He was a jovial person,” close friend and industry colleague Ashoke Pandit said. In a statement, P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre said it received an emergency call regarding Shah’s health earlier in the day.

“An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at the hospital. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr Shah could not be revived,” the hospital said in a statement.

A close friend and collaborator added that Shah had undergone a kidney transplant three months ago.

Born on June 25, 1951, Shah was a prominent figure in Indian cinema and television. His career spanned several decades, during which he earned acclaim for his comedic timing in movies such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, “Maalamaal”, “Hero Hiralal”, “Main Hoon Na” and “Kal Ho Naa Ho”.

He was married to designer Madhu Shah.

His last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans cremation ground on Sunday.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah initially appeared in minor roles in films such as “Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan” (1978) and “Gaman” (1979). He played a small yet pivotal part in Muzaffar Ali’s “Umrao Jaan” (1981) as Dilawar, the man who sells Rekha’s Amiran to courtesans in Lucknow.

He became a household name after he featured in filmmaker Kundan Shah’s 1983 cult classic “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, playing the role of the corrupt municipal commissioner D’Mello.

The film, a satirical comedy on corruption, starred Shah alongside renowned actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, and Pankaj Kapur. Though his role was largely that of a dead body, it became one of the most unforgettable parts of the film.

His lifeless character, dragged through chaotic sequences including the now-legendary Mahabharata play scene, became a symbol of the film’s absurd humour.

He was also known for his roles in television series such as “Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi” (1984), where he portrayed 55 different characters across 55 episodes, and “Filmi Chakkar” (1995), where he played the character of film buff Prakash Jaisawal.

In the early 2000s, Shah starred in the popular sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguli, Sumeet Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar.

The actor portrayed Indravadan Sarabhai, the sarcastic yet endearing patriarch of the Sarabhai family, in the show, which maintained a loyal fan base even years after it went off air. The series returned briefly in 2017 for a second season.

Shah also appeared in several mainstream blockbuster films, including Shah Rukh Khan’s “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa”, “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge”, “Main Hoon Na”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Om Shanti Om” and Aamir Khan’s “Fanaa” and “Akele Hum Akele Tum” as well as “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!”, “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”, “Saathiya”, “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” and “Judwaa”.

Fans particularly remember Shah for his turn as Professor Madhav Rasai in “Main Hoon Na” (2004). In the film, Shah played a short-tempered college physics teacher whose signature trait was spitting while speaking. In many interviews, Shah gave his character the nickname of “spitting cobra”.

As Rasai, Shah’s presence on screen would often lead to comedic moments, including one where he was shown spitting so profusely while speaking that a student resorted to wearing glasses fitted with tiny wipers.

Another standout sequence featured Khan’s character, Major Ram, performing a “Matrix”-style Keanu Reeves dodge to avoid Rasai’s spit spray.

Many prominent personalities from the film industry condoled Shah’s death on social media.

“Rest in peace dearest Satish. you were a joy to know n work with. will miss u sending me memes n jokes everyday (sic),” wrote Farah Khan on Instagram.

Karan Johar posted a photo of Shah on his Instagram Stories and said, “Satish Shah, Om Shanti.”

“Gone too soon but your laughter will echo forever, rest in peace Satish ji,” said Kajol.

Actor R Madhavan, who appeared with Shah in 1997 TV show “Jamai Raja”, posted a throwback photo with the actor and Mandira Bedi on Instagram.

“The heavens will be a merrier and a happier place now. Satish Ji will make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career… for constantly believing in me and egging me on. You will be missed you so very much Satish Ji,” he posted.