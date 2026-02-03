ICC throws rule book at Pak over T20 WC stance

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday noted a statement from the Pakistan government “regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026”, beginning on February 7.



“While the ICC awaits official confirmation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms as per the event schedule,” said the release on Monday.

On Sunday, reports emerged from Pakistan stating that they would not take the field against India in Sri Lanka. The match date is February 15, and the venue is Colombo. Pakistan and India had agreed to play only in neutral venues a year ago, after a major crisis stemming from India’s refusal to play the Champions Trophy across the border. A compromise was reached, and India played the event in Dubai, a neutral venue, where they emerged champions.

This time, well after the schedule had been finalised, Pakistan appeared to be playing games. First, they engaged with Bangladesh and then reportedly encouraged them to withdraw from playing against India. As a result, Bangladesh refused to play in India, and Scotland made the cut for the World Cup. It was well known that the PCB, which is fully controlled by the Pakistan government, might attempt such tactics.

However, this time, the ICC has been clear and has invoked its regulations against Pakistan. “ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency, and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions,” said the release.

It further added: “While the ICC respects the role of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan.”

The ICC has also said it hopes “the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, of which it is itself a member and beneficiary.” In short, all cricket-playing nations affiliated with the ICC receive funding in various forms, including revenue from television broadcast rights.

It is also well known that, unlike the BCCI, the PCB is financially weaker and runs a comparatively less robust league called the Pakistan Super League (PSL). There is a risk that if Pakistan acts in defiance of the ICC regarding the World Cup, even the PSL could be adversely affected. In many ways, the ICC has delivered a stern warning to the PCB.

“The ICC’s priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which should also be the responsibility of all its members, including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution that protects the interests of all stakeholders,” was the message from the ICC press release.

Prominent figures in global cricket have resorted to taunts and criticism of Pakistan’s actions on social media. For those attempting to draw a parallel with Australia and the West Indies boycotting matches in Sri Lanka during the 1996 World Cup, the situation then was very different. Sri Lanka is a peaceful tourist destination today, unlike in 1996.