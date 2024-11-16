ICC puts PCB’s ‘POK’ CT Trophy tour on hold after BCCI’s objection

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday raised strong objections to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) purported plan to take the ICC Champions Trophy on a promotional tour of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The move prompted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to put the event on hold.

The Champions Trophy, last held in 2017, is set to return in 2025, with Pakistan as the host. However, the tournament’s future already hangs in the balance after the BCCI officially informed the ICC that the Indian cricket team would not travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns.

In response, the PCB has so far rejected the proposed ‘Hybrid Model’ under which India’s matches would be played in Dubai. The tournament schedule remains undecided, and this latest controversy is likely to escalate tensions further.

A senior BCCI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah had directly contacted the ICC top brass to condemn the PCB’s plan.

“The BCCI secretary, after it came to his notice, called up the ICC and was extremely critical of PCB’s move to conduct a Trophy tour of multiple cities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He has urged the ICC to take strong action. There is no issue with Islamabad, but taking the Trophy to PoK is unacceptable,” the official said.

The Trophy Tour, a standard promotional event by the ICC, involves visits to multiple cities as part of the host nation’s campaign. However, the PCB’s announcement on social media sparked controversy, as it included locations in disputed territory.

“Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad,” read PCB’s now-controversial tweet.

An ICC Board Member, when contacted, admitted that discussions about the Trophy Tour are ongoing and hinted at the lack of prior consensus.

“If PCB did not consult all stakeholders about the four cities mentioned, it certainly wasn’t the right approach. I don’t think the ICC will allow PCB to take the trophy to any disputed region,” the official said.

The ICC is expected to take a formal decision soon, but the controversy threatens to overshadow the event even before the cricketing action begins.