ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders

The Hague: The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and senior Hamas officials, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza war and the October 2023 attacks.

The decision, a significant move against prominent leaders, alleges intentional deprivation of essential supplies to Gaza’s civilians and acts of violence, including murder and torture, committed by Hamas. Among those charged is Mohammed Deif, Hamas’s military leader. Arrest warrants for Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh were withdrawn following their deaths in the conflict.

The ruling has drawn widespread reactions. Israel and its ally, the United States, denounced the warrants. Netanyahu condemned the decision as “antisemitic,” while President Joe Biden expressed strong support for Israel’s self-defence. Hamas also criticised the ICC’s actions. ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan initiated the investigation, claiming systematic violations, including the blockade of Gaza. The October 2023 Hamas-led attacks killed over 1,200 Israelis and involved hostage-taking and alleged atrocities.

Despite the warrants, practical enforcement challenges persist, as Israel and the US are not ICC members, limiting jurisdiction. Rights groups lauded the move, calling it a step towards accountability.

Netanyahu’s international travel may face restrictions, as seen with other ICC targets. However, political complexities and non-cooperation from states could hinder the warrants’ execution.