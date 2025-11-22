IAF’s Tejas fighter jet crashes during Dubai Air Show, pilot dies; CoI ordered

Dubai/New Delhi: A fatal crash of an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday claimed the life of Wing Commander Namansh Syal and cast a pall over one of the world’s most widely watched aviation exhibitions. The incident occurred around 2.10 pm local time during what was scheduled to be an eight-minute demonstration flight at Al Maktoum International Airport, drawing stunned reactions from thousands of spectators, foreign delegations and aviation industry officials gathered for the biennial event.

Visuals aired across multiple broadcasters showed the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft abruptly losing altitude following what appeared to be a low-level manoeuvre before nosediving into the airfield grounds and erupting into a ball of fire. Thick black smoke rose over the Dubai World Central complex as families, children and aviation enthusiasts at the grandstand watched in disbelief. Several eyewitnesses said the jet’s sudden descent gave little indication of whether the pilot attempted to eject.

The IAF identified the pilot as 37-year-old Wing Commander Namansh Syal, a resident of Patialkadh in Nagrota Bagwan tehsil of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. His death triggered a wave of tributes from military leaders, government officials and community members both in India and the UAE. The Indian Air Force said in a statement that it “deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief” and confirmed that a court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident. According to the force, investigators will examine flight parameters, aircraft systems, and prevailing conditions to identify what led to the fatal sequence.

The crash marked the second accident involving a Tejas aircraft in 20 months. In March last year, a Tejas jet crashed near a residential colony in Jaisalmer while returning from the tri-services exercise Bharat Shakti in the Pokhran desert, although the pilot ejected safely. Before that, the indigenous fighter had maintained a relatively incident-free record since its first flight in 2001.

At the Dubai venue, emergency teams responded immediately as sirens echoed across the airfield. Firefighting crews sprayed foam over the debris-strewn area while police cordoned off the site. The Dubai Media Office said on X that emergency teams had “responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site.” An SUV with diplomatic plates bearing the Indian flag was seen near the investigation zone as Indian and Emirati officials began coordinating next steps.

Eyewitness accounts published by local outlets described the shock felt by spectators. Shajudheen Jabbar, an Indian expatriate who had attended the show with his family, told Gulf News that it had been “a wonderful show until this tragic accident occurred” and said he believed the pilot attempted to avoid the spectator areas. Another resident, Winston Lobo, said the impact was felt inside his community. “I heard a loud bang. I honestly thought piles of pipes had tumbled down,” he told reporters, adding that the jet crashed in a rubble patch near his neighbourhood.

The tragic turn came on the final day of a showcase that had drawn more than 1,500 leading exhibitors and over 1.48 lakh industry professionals from 150 countries, according to the Indian defence ministry’s announcement earlier in the week. Organisers resumed flight demonstrations about ninety minutes after the crash. The AP reported that the Russian Knights aerobatic team flew overhead even as emergency crews continued operations on the ground.

Condolences poured in from senior leaders in India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply anguished” at the loss of the “brave and courageous IAF pilot” and conveyed his support to the family. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said the armed forces “deeply regret the loss of life” and would stand by the bereaved family. The Congress also expressed sorrow, with Rahul Gandhi saying the nation honours the pilot’s courage and service. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu described the news as “extremely heartbreaking and soul-shattering” and paid tribute to Syal as a courageous and dutiful officer.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the state-run manufacturer of the Tejas, said it was deeply saddened by the loss of the pilot and conveyed its condolences to the family. The incident comes at a time when the indigenous fighter programme is undergoing significant expansion. Two IAF squadrons, 45 Squadron and 18 Squadron, currently operate the aircraft, each typically comprising 16 to 18 jets. In February 2021, the defence ministry signed a Rs 48,000 crore contract with HAL for 83 Tejas MK-1A jets. In November last year, the ministry granted initial approval to procure an additional 97 aircraft, positioning the Tejas as a future mainstay of the IAF’s combat fleet.

The Tejas project dates back to 1984 and was envisioned to replace ageing MiG-21 fighters. The aircraft achieved its first major milestone in 2011 when it was declared fit to fly. It is designed for air combat and offensive air support and has secondary roles in reconnaissance and anti-ship missions. IAF test crews have been involved in the programme from the conceptual phase through prototype development and flight testing.

The Tejas’s presence at the Dubai Air Show had been viewed as an opportunity for India to showcase its indigenous aerospace capabilities to a global audience, especially as the aircraft has featured prominently at international defence displays. Friday’s crash, however, interrupted the exhibition schedule and left a sombre mood across the venue. Delegations from participating countries conveyed condolences to Indian officials, who continued to work with local authorities to facilitate the investigation.

While the sequence of events leading to the crash remains unclear, preliminary accounts from broadcasters and witnesses pointed to a sudden loss of altitude during a manoeuvre. Experts said that a full understanding of the technical and operational factors involved will only emerge after the IAF’s inquiry is completed and all flight data and systems records are analysed.