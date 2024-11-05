IAF’s challenges deepen as MiG-29 crashes near Agra, highlighting operational and strategic issues

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) faced another setback when a Russian-built MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Agra of western Uttar Pradesh on Monday, during a routine training sortie. The incident occurred after the aircraft encountered a system malfunction, but the pilot managed to manoeuvre the plane away from populated areas, ensuring no damage to life or property before ejecting safely. The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

The crash is the latest in a series of mishaps involving IAF aircraft. Earlier incidents include a MiG-29 crash in Barmer, Rajasthan, due to a critical technical snag, and a Sukhoi-30 MKI crash in Maharashtra during a routine training sortie. These incidents highlight the ongoing challenges faced by the IAF, including air crashes and the depletion of its fighter squadron strength.

The IAF’s reducing squadron strength is a significant concern, with the service currently operating 30 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42. This exhaustion poses three key challenges. First, the loss of the IAF’s best jets leaves several operational bases empty. Second, the remaining frontline fighter aircraft face increased operational burdens. For example, the obsolescence and the impending retirement of the MiG-21 have forced the IAF to rely more heavily on aircraft like the Sukhoi-30 MKI, which are now required to fly longer hours and cover larger areas.

This increased usage puts greater stress on these aircraft.

The third challenge is the delay in replacing the MiG-21s with the Tejas Mk-1A. The IAF is caught between the inability of the US’s GE to supply engines for the Tejas in time and Russia’s Rosoboronexport to provide necessary upgrades for the Sukhoi-30 MKI. These issues exacerbate the IAF’s operational challenges, leaving the service in a precarious position.

The MiG-29 crash near Agra is a stark reminder of the IAF’s ongoing struggles. The aircraft took off from Adampur, Punjab, and crashed in a farmer’s field between villages Bagha and Baha in the Kagarol police station area. Locals reported that the burning aircraft passed over their village Narol, and due to the pilot’s quick thinking, it did not crash on the village, which could have caused massive damage. The Air Force team reached the spot, and dozens of fire brigade vehicles arrived to control the fire.

These crashes are not isolated incidents. They come against the backdrop of several crashes involving frontline fighter jets of the IAF and the Indian Navy (IN) over the past decade and a half. The IAF’s reliance on ageing aircraft like the MiG-21, which are becoming increasingly obsolete, is a major factor contributing to these accidents. The inevitable retirement of the MiG-21’s two remaining squadrons in about a year will further strain the IAF’s resources, as newer aircraft like the Sukhoi-30 MKI are forced to take on additional operational burdens.

Meanwhile, experts feel that the IAF’s challenges are not just operational; they are also strategic. The depletion of fighter squadron strength affects the IAF’s ability to maintain air superiority and respond to threats. With several bases operating below their optimal capacity, the IAF’s ability to project power and conduct operations is compromised.

The situation is further complicated by the geopolitical context. The IAF’s reliance on Russian-built aircraft like the MiG-29 and Sukhoi-30 MKI makes it vulnerable to geopolitical shifts and supply chain disruptions. The inability to secure timely upgrades and spare parts from Russia has been a recurring issue, exacerbated by international sanctions and political tensions. The IAF is also grappling with the need to modernise its fleet and induct new aircraft. The induction of the Rafale fighter jets from France is a step in this direction, but it is not enough to address the IAF’s immediate needs. The development of Indigenous aircraft like the Tejas Mk-1A is crucial, but it is a long-term solution that does not alleviate the immediate pressure on the IAF’s ageing fleet.

Challenges are multifaceted, ranging from operational issues like air crashes and squadron depletion to strategic concerns like maintaining air superiority and modernising its fleet. The crash of the MiG-29 near Agra is a symptom of these deeper issues, highlighting the need for urgent and sustained efforts to address the IAF’s operational and strategic challenges.