IAF to get precision boost with Rs 10,000 crore I-STAR spy aircraft

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to significantly enhance its strike and surveillance capabilities, with the Defence Ministry expected to clear a Rs 10,000 crore project to acquire Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (I-STAR) aircraft, according to a report by ANI.

The proposed high-altitude aircraft will enable the IAF to detect and target enemy radar stations, mobile air defence units, and command centres from stand-off distances. “These platforms will dramatically improve our ability to neutralise key assets without breaching enemy airspace,” a senior defence official was quoted as saying.

ANI reported that the proposal is likely to be reviewed at a high-level meeting later this month, even as Indian forces continue Operation Sindoor along the western border with Pakistan. Under the plan, three aircraft will be procured from global aerospace manufacturers — with names like Boeing and Bombardier reportedly in the mix. These platforms will then be equipped with indigenous systems developed by the DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), which have already been tested and validated.

An official involved in the project said, “The sensors and electronics required for this platform are ready for integration. Their performance has been proven in trials.”

The indigenous payload will offer multi-spectral surveillance, enabling the tracking of enemy positions and equipment in both day and night conditions, even in challenging terrain.

Once operational, the I-STAR aircraft are expected to provide a live, high-resolution picture of the battlefield, placing India among a select group of nations — including the US, UK, and Israel — with this advanced surveillance-strike capability.

The system, designed to operate from high altitudes and long ranges, will allow the IAF to support ground operations with real-time data, target coordination, and intelligence, all while remaining outside hostile airspace.

According to officials, the I-STAR aircraft will significantly enhance India’s strategic preparedness, enabling faster responses to emerging threats and improving the country’s overall deterrence posture.