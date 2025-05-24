‘IAF assisted IndiGo flight after Pakistan denied its airspace use during turbulence’

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday clarified the circumstances surrounding the diversion of Indigo flight 6E-2142, which operated from Delhi to Srinagar on Wednesday. The IAF attributed the incident to airspace restrictions imposed by Pakistan. The diversion followed a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM A0220/25) issued by Pakistani Civil Aviation Authorities. It barred Indian-registered aircraft, including commercial and military flights, from using its airspace until midnight on May 23.

On Wednesday, IndiGo’s A321 neo aircraft encountered a hailstorm and severe turbulence near Pathankot. The incident of the aircraft encountering turbulence is being probed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

IAF sources stated that the Northern Area Control advised the Indigo crew by the NOTAM guidelines, a routine procedural step integrated into airline route planning to comply with international aviation safety norms. When the flight encountered airspace restrictions, the crew coordinated with Indian air traffic control to initiate diversion protocols. The Northern Area Control facilitated communication with Delhi Area Control, providing contact frequencies to Lahore ATC for seeking weather-related overflight clearance.

Pakistani authorities, however, denied the request, prompting the aircraft to alter its course. Indian air traffic controllers guided the flight back toward Srinagar, offering continuous navigation support, including control vectors and groundspeed updates. The aircraft landed safely at Srinagar airfield with assistance from IAF and civilian air traffic control units. Officials emphasised that the flight was never in jeopardy, with the crew maintaining full control throughout the manoeuvre.

The incident highlights persistent airspace restrictions Pakistan has enforced on Indian flights since February 2019, often linked to geopolitical tensions. Commercial airlines, officials noted, routinely adjust flight paths in response to NOTAMs and other airspace advisories, underscoring the aviation sector’s resilience in navigating regulatory challenges. Since 2019, Pakistan’s airspace curbs have disrupted 34 international routes, forcing carriers like Indigo and Air India to reroute flights over China or the Arabian Sea. Such detours add 15–30 minutes to flight times, inflating fuel costs—Air India estimates an annual $600 million burden if restrictions persist. IndiGo alone reported 170 daily flight disruptions during eight days earlier this year and has sought government compensation.

The restrictions, rooted in bilateral tensions, also affect global connectivity. Third-country flights transiting the region face delays, while Gulf carriers gain a competitive edge on key routes to Europe and North America. Despite these hurdles, Indian aviation authorities stress adherence to safety protocols, with the DGCA and IAF coordinating closely to manage rerouting and minimise passenger inconvenience.

Analysts note that while airlines have adapted to rerouting challenges, prolonged restrictions risk eroding profitability and exacerbating sector vulnerabilities. Military activity near contested borders, such as in Kashmir, further complicates airspace management.