I will be your voice in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi to students

New Delhi: On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi regarding the NEET-UG medical entrance controversy, claiming that the alleged “irregularities” in the exam have affected over 24 lakh students even before Modi begins his new term in office.



Gandhi promised the students that he would represent their concerns in Parliament and vigorously address issues impacting their future.

In response to allegations of inflated scores in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Saturday that the education ministry has established a four-member panel to review the grace marks given to over 1,500 candidates.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said: “Narendra Modi has not even taken oath yet and the irregularities in the NEET exam has devastated more than 24 lakh students and their families.”

Six students from a single exam centre topped the exam with maximum marks, while many got such marks which are technically not possible, but the government is continuously denying the possibility of paper leak, the former Congress chief said.

He said the Congress had made a robust plan to deal with this ‘paper leak industry’ running in connivance with the education mafia and the government machinery.

“We had pledged in our manifesto to give students ‘freedom from paper leak’ by making a law,” he said.

“Today, I assure all the students of the country that I will become your voice in the Parliament and strongly raise the issues related to your future,” Gandhi said.

The youth have expressed faith in the INDIA bloc which will not let their voice be suppressed, he asserted.

The NTA has denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres were some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.