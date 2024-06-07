I will be with PM at all times; says Nitish Kumar

In a recent meeting of the newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar endorsed Narendra Modi for a third term as Prime Minister. Kumar, who had shifted his allegiance from the Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc—which he initially helped form to challenge Modi and the BJP—criticized his former allies by stating, "The opposition bloc has not done any work for the country... I will be with PM at all times."

Kumar's support is crucial for the BJP following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where they secured 240 seats, falling short of the 272 needed for a majority. Along with Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, which won 16 seats, Kumar's JDU with its 12 MPs is pivotal in helping the BJP form and sustain the government.