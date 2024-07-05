I take responsibility for the loss: UK PM Sunak concedes defeat in UK polls

London: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has acknowledged his party's defeat in the general elections, with trends indicating the Opposition Labour Party securing over 300 seats. Sunak's Conservative Party is trailing with 61 seats. Addressing his supporters in Richmond and Northern Allerton, Sunak stated, "I am sorry. I take responsibility for the loss."

As Keir Starmer's Labour Party prepares to form the new government, they face significant challenges, including a sluggish economy, strained public services, and declining living standards—issues that contributed to the Conservative Party's loss.