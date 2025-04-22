"I got threat via mail from D company": Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique has received a death threat via email, said police officials on Monday. According to the police, the threat email said that he would be killed the 'same way' as his father. The sender also demanded Rs 10 crores from Siddique. The sender further said that he would send such emails every six hours, the officials added. Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Siddique claimed that the death threat email he received was sent from D company, and they have demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crores. "I got a threat via mail from D company, as mentioned at the end of the mail, they demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore. The police have taken the details and recorded the statement. Our family is disturbed because of this", said the NCP leader to ANI on receiving a death threat.

Further investigation is underway. More details awaited. Baba Siddique, a NCP leader, was shot dead by three assailants near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12, 2024. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the NCP leader's murder. Mumbai Police's investigation into the Baba Siddiqui murder case has revealed that the prime suspect, Akashdeep Gill, arrested in Punjab, used a labourer's mobile hotspot to communicate with key conspirators, including mastermind Anmol Bishnoi, police said. Gill was identified as the logistics coordinator in the murder plot orchestrated by notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi.