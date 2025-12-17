‘I apologise’: Sirsa says impossible to fix air pollution in 9-10 months

New Delhi: Apologising to Delhiites for worsening air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday announced a series of stringent measures to combat vehicular and industrial pollution, including the denial of fuel to vehicles without a valid PUCC certificate and restrictions on polluting vehicles entering the capital from December 18.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Sirsa said, “I apologise to the people of Delhi for the rising air pollution. We are working consistently to reduce it day by day.”

He admitted that pollution could not be fixed within nine to ten months of a new government assuming office, while holding the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation responsible for what he termed a long-standing crisis.

Sirsa said, “This disease of pollution is given to us by the Aam Aadmi Party, and we are working to fix it.”

Announcing fresh restrictions, the minister said that from December 18, petrol, diesel and CNG will not be sold to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). “To control vehicular tailpipe emissions, all fuel dealers are directed to dispense fuel only on production of a valid PUCC,” he said, urging citizens not to argue with fuel station staff or enforcement officials if found non-compliant.

Sirsa also announced that all vehicles registered outside Delhi and below BS-VI emission norms will be barred from entering the capital whenever GRAP Stage III and IV measures are in force. In addition, vehicles carrying construction material will not be allowed to enter Delhi during GRAP Stage IV. Automatic Number Plate Recognition systems and on-ground checks will be deployed to verify compliance, he said.

Highlighting the government’s performance, Sirsa claimed that Delhi’s average AQI had shown a declining trend during the first 10 months of the present government’s tenure. “In eight out of eleven months, air quality has been better compared to last year. Even in November, the average AQI was around 20 points lower,” he said, adding, “Every single day, the AQI is being pushed down, step by step.”

Taking a sharp political dig, Sirsa accused AAP of failing to take decisive action during its decade-long rule. “They ruled Delhi for 10–12 years, did nothing to address pollution, and are now protesting over a situation they created,” he alleged, claiming AQI levels have remained largely unchanged over the past ten years.

The minister also criticised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for raising concerns now. “Today they are talking about wearing masks. Where were they when the AQI was around 380 on this day last year?” he asked.

Detailing enforcement measures, Sirsa said more than 2,000 notices and penalties amounting to over Rs 9.21 crore have been imposed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and other departments on polluting industrial units. Online Emission Monitoring Systems have been installed in 280 industrial units, with strict action promised against non-compliant units.

He said an extensive crackdown was underway against diesel generator sets, construction dust and commercial establishments. Over 3,200 diesel generator sets have been verified, while 318 banquet halls have been instructed to ensure compliance with prescribed norms.

On waste management, Sirsa said legacy waste processing at Delhi’s three landfill sites has been scaled up from 20,000 metric tonnes per day to 35,000 metric tonnes per day. Around 45 acres of land have already been reclaimed and converted into plantations and dense urban forests, with biomining targeted for completion by 2026.

On public transport, the minister said Delhi currently operates 3,427 electric buses, with a target of 7,500 e-buses by December 2026 to achieve an almost fully electric city bus fleet.

“Clean air is possible only when the government and citizens work together with honesty and dedication,” Sirsa concluded.

Low visibility triggered by dense fog severely disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport on Tuesday, prompting airlines to cancel 131 flights, according to a Delhi International Airport Ltd official. The official said 52 departures and 79 arrivals were withdrawn as northern India continued to face poor visibility conditions. The winter fog, particularly around Delhi, often affects operations across airline networks.

The DGCA has designated December 10 to February 10 as the official fog window for the season. IndiGo, already battling operational challenges, cancelled 113 flights nationwide on Tuesday and announced that 42 more will not operate on Wednesday due to adverse weather in Delhi. In a post on X, IndiGo said early winter mornings can bring fog that slows flight movements, adding that its teams are monitoring conditions and making necessary ground adjustments.

Airlines are required to deploy CAT-III-trained crew and compliant aircraft to operate during low-visibility conditions.