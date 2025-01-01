‘I am sorry’: Manipur CM apologises for ethnic violence, appeals for unity

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday extended a heartfelt apology for the ethnic conflict that has plagued the state since May 2023, resulting in over 250 deaths and thousands of displaced families. In a bid to foster reconciliation, he appealed to all communities to forgive past mistakes and work towards a peaceful and prosperous future.

“I want to say sorry for what happened in the state. Many people lost their loved ones, and many had to leave their homes. I regret and want to apologise. But after seeing relative peace in the last three-four months, I hope that normalcy will be restored in the coming year,” Singh said during a press briefing.

The chief minister acknowledged the immense human and social cost of the conflict, which erupted between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the hills-based Kuki-Zo groups. Urging unity, he said, “Whatever happened has happened… I want to appeal to all communities to forgive and forget our past mistakes and start life afresh by living together in a peaceful and prosperous Manipur.”

Singh highlighted the improving law-and-order situation in the state, citing a decline in firing incidents. “From May to October 2023, 408 firing incidents were reported. From November 2023 to April 2024, there were 345 firing incidents, whereas from May this year till now, 112 firing incidents were reported,” he said.

He also revealed significant progress in recovering looted weapons and explosives. “Of all the looted weapons, 3,112 have been recovered, and 2,511 Explosives have been seized during the period,” he stated.

To ensure stability along critical routes, 17 companies of security forces have been deployed along the Imphal-Mao-Dimapur National Highway and another 18 companies along the Imphal-Jiribam-Silchar National Highway. The state government has also procured 40 bulletproof vehicles and heavy weapons to counter armed militants, Singh added.

The chief minister detailed the government’s efforts to rehabilitate displaced families and provide support to those affected by the conflict. “Through the government’s endless efforts, a total of 2,058 displaced families, comprising 7,549 people, have been able to return to their original place of residence,” he said.

Financial aid has been a cornerstone of the government’s relief strategy. “The government has released Rs 30 crore for the distribution of Rs 1,000 per person for people taking shelter in relief camps, and five instalments have been disbursed so far,” Singh explained. Additionally, Rs 280 crore has been allocated for relief camp operations, and Rs 32 crore has been granted as a compensatory package for affected farmers. Healthcare and education support have also been prioritised. Weekly medical checkups are conducted in all relief camps, with 18,911 visits recorded so far.

Students in the camps have been provided free admission to government schools and colleges, while those in private schools receive 50 per cent of their expenses covered.

Singh also announced initiatives to empower youth, including the Chief Minister’s Coaching Scheme for entrance exams to professional courses. “This initiative will empower students from Manipur to get admission into professional courses,” he said.

Looking to the future, the chief minister unveiled a new Aadhaar-linked birth registration service that will be launched in three districts.

This initiative aims to capture children’s demographic data from birth, linking it to their mother’s Aadhaar number.

“This activity shall help the state in the long term to protect the indigenous population,” Singh noted.

Further enhancing healthcare, starting January 2025, the government will provide 23 commonly prescribed cancer drugs free of cost in all district hospitals.

Reflecting on the relative peace of recent months, Singh expressed optimism for the state’s future. “With the formation of the BJP-led government in the state, the law-and-order situation has improved. The government acted as a bridge between the insurgent groups and the Centre for initiation of peace talks,” he said.

In his closing remarks, the chief minister reiterated his appeal for reconciliation. “I hope that the people of Manipur will come together to build a peaceful and prosperous state. Let us forget the past and move forward as one,” Singh urged.