I am fighting against corruption, Oppn battles to save corrupt: PM Modi

Meerut (UP): On the day the united Opposition gathered and held a huge rally against the ruling BJP-led regime at the national capital’s historic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Prime Minister and BJP’s face of the upcoming general elections Narendra Modi kicked off his campaign, addressing a rally in Western Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. Setting the stage for the highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections, slated from April 19 to June 1, spanning seven phases across India, Prime Minister Modi stated: “These elections are not just about forming a government; they are about sculpting a developed India.”



As the Opposition accused the PM Modi-led government of misusing central agencies to probe hand-picked non-NDA leaders, alleging that “the BJP fears falling short of their target of winning 400 Lok Sabha seats,” Prime Minister Modi responded by aiming the INDI Alliance and remarked: “I am actively combating corruption, which has unsettled certain individuals. While I advocate for eradicating corruption, they advocate for protecting the corrupt. They believe that I will be intimidated by them. However, for me, ‘My India, My Family.’ I am taking every measure to safeguard my country from corrupt elements. That’s why numerous prominent corrupt figures are now behind bars. Not even getting bail from the Supreme Court.”

Meerut is significant as the district is predominantly rice, wheat and sugarcane producers. Further, the recent farmers’ protest intensified silently here in the last month. However, the Prime Minister claimed during his address that he has an ‘old relation’ with Meerut, as he kicked off his erstwhile general elections campaigns from this very parliamentary constituency only, in respectively 2014 and 2019.

“With this land of Meerut, I share a special bond. In 2014 and 2019... I began my election campaign from here. Now, the first rally of the 2024 elections is also happening in Meerut,” PM Modi asserted. PM Modi emphasised the importance of diversifying sugarcane cultivation beyond traditional products like sugar and jaggery, aiming to establish an energy belt across the nation. He highlighted initiatives already underway to produce ethanol from sugarcane, which will fuel cars and contribute to energy sustainability.

“Our primary focus remains on enhancing farmers’ incomes,” he stated. “Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers in Uttar Pradesh have received significant financial assistance. Furthermore, we’re supplying urea to farmers at a highly subsidised rate, costing less than 300 rupees per bag,” he added.

He elaborated: “The outcome of the 2024 polls will catapult India to become the world’s third-largest economic powerhouse. From grappling with poverty when we stood at the 11th global position, to uplifting 250 million citizens as we climbed to the 5th position, reaching third globally will signal the eradication of poverty from our land.”

PM Modi further reiterated his dedication to recovering misappropriated funds, asserting that despite the onslaught against him, he remains resolute. “Regardless of the stature of the corrupt individual, there will be consequences, and there must be consequences. Those who have plundered the nation’s resources must return them - that is Modi’s assurance,” he declared.

Turning his criticism towards the Congress and SP, PM Modi asserted: “They neither prioritize the welfare of our soldiers nor that of our farmers. The INDI Alliance, displaying hostility towards farmers, failed to accord proper respect to Chaudhary Charan Singh. The Congress and SP will not be forgiven by the farming community and the people of this region.”

Addressing a crowd of supporters, PM Modi highlighted how the Congress and the INDI Alliance persistently undermine the nation’s integrity and unity. He remarked: “Today, another instance of the Congress’ anti-national conduct has surfaced. There is an island off Tamil Nadu’s coast - Katchatheevu, of immense strategic significance for security, and historically an integral part of India. However, decades ago, the Congress dismissed its importance, claiming it to be inconsequential, and handed it over to Sri Lanka.”

Continuing his attack on Opposition Congress he added: “The nation continues to bear the consequences of the Congress’s actions. Indian fishermen who unintentionally stray towards this island face arrest. Yet, the Congress remains silent on its grave error.” PM Modi underscored that in the past 10 years, his regime made many impossible events possible such as citing the completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370, demonetisation etc. “What was once deemed impossible has now become a reality,” he stressed. Adding, “We have empowered millions of sisters and daughters, turning them into entrepreneurs for the first time in our nation’s history. We’ve opened avenues for them in the military and various professions.” He noted the remarkable increase in the number of women in law enforcement and paramilitary forces, emphasising that it has more than doubled. Additionally, he mentioned the substantial rise in women participating in self-help groups and introduced the Namo Drone Didi Scheme, poised to transform the lives of women in rural areas.

Further, his emphatic call resonated, “For a developed India... crossing the 400 mark! “

The mega rally, meanwhile, witnessed a gathering of over lakhs of people at the Modipuram ground.

Minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries and Muzaffarnagar parliamentary constituency’s candidate Sanjeev Balyan, another central minister Anupriya Patel, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, new NDA ally party- Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh, other ally parties- Nishad Party and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party’s supremos Sanjay Nishad and Om Prakash Rajbhar were present at the rally. Further, the NDA and BJP candidates were also present in Western UP’s constituencies, along with Meerut’s Arun Govil.

During the rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also emphasised the nation’s trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurances, stating that Modi’s pledges are not mere dreams but tangible realities. Adityanath highlighted Modi’s commitments, including PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for 12 crore farmers, housing for four crore poor, LPG cylinder distribution to 10 crore impoverished households, provision of toilets in 12 crore homes, free ration for 80 crore underprivileged individuals, and health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for 60 crore impoverished citizens.

Describing the election as a choice between prioritising family interests over national interests, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted, “This election is not just about casting votes; it’s about reaffirming the rightful position of those who have endeavoured to disrupt our societal harmony. It’s a contest between family-centric agendas and those committed to the nation’s welfare, between mafia rule and the rule of law, between corruption and zero tolerance for corruption, between appeasement and inclusive development, between selfish interests and the vision of Modi’s leadership, and between caste-based politics and the well-being of the underprivileged.”

Adityanath further urged support for BJP candidates Arun Govil in Meerut, Pradeep Chaudhary in Kairana, and Sanjeev Balyan in Muzaffarnagar, as well as NDA candidates Chandan Chauhan from RLD in Bijnor and Rajkumar Sangwan from RLD in Baghpat.