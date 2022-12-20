Hyderabad Boy Punished Brutally For "Stealing"

A minor boy in Hyderabad was stripped and punished by exposing his private parts to chilly powder, he was tortured allegedly for stealing a soft drink from a neighbourhood shop.

As per reports, The shopkeeper, identified as Krishna, has been arrested and charges have been laid.

The kid's parent went to the police in Hyderabad and complained that a local shop owner took her son to the the terrace of his house, she claimed that he then stripped her son naked and beat him, he also sprayed chilly powder on his body.

Allegedly, the boy wept and begged for forgiveness as he sat stripped and tied up with a nylon string on the neighbour's terrace, in pain.

The boy however, did admit some of what he is accused of while being punished for the same.

The boy's uncle claimed that the child was beaten with a pipe and threatened.

He also added that."Why couldn't he have informed us or shown us CCTV footage that the boy was stealing from his shop? How can he take him away to his house and beat him up like this,''

The boy's mother, however claimed that her son was being falsely blamed, and that it was possible that her son might have just "touched or moved" a soft drink bottle.

Reportedly, the shopkeeper wanted to persuade the child into giving up stealing. The shopkeeper also claimed that child often shoplifted from his shop.





The 30-year-old shop-owner has been charged for "voluntarily causing hurt", wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.