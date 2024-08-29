Huge cache of arms recovered from Manipur's Imphal East

Imphal: The Manipur Police conducted a search operation in Sekta Awang Leikai area in Imphal East district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, according to a statement. Three INSAS rifles, two AK-56 rifles along with magazines, live ammunition and several other items, including military fatigues, were recovered during the operation on Wednesday, it said. The operation was conducted after some gunmen allegedly snatched three rifles and ammunition from police personnel in Leikinthabi area in Imphal West district on Monday. Four police personnel and one person were arrested and remanded to police custody for ten days in connection with the incident, the police statement said.

In a separate seizure, security forces recovered arms and ammunition from Wabagai Natekhong in Kakching during search operations and area domination activities in the fringe and vulnerable localities of hill and valley districts, it said. "Five guns, 10 grenades, a bulletproof jacket and a wireless set were recovered during the operations. Over 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjacent hills-based Kukis since May last year.