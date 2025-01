‘Hry to get 7 Permanent Lok Adalats’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has given administrative approval of Rs 3.87 crore for the establishment of seven more Permanent Lok Adalats and an additional Rs 35 lakh for public utility services.

A government spokesperson said that with these new Lok Adalats, each district in Haryana will have its own Permanent Lok Adalat. Presently, camp courts are being organised in Fatehabad, Jind, Jhajjar, Mewat, Narnaul and Palwal districts. However, Charkhi Dadri is the only district where no regular/camp court is being organised. Therefore, seven Permanent Lok Adalats will be established in the districts of Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Jind, Jhajjar, Mewat, Narnaul and Palwal, he said.

The Chief Minister has approved Rs 3.87 crore for setting up these courts and an additional Rs 35 lakh (Rs 5 lakh for each Permanent Lok Adalat) for public utility services.

Administrative approval has also been granted to appointing staff, including the chairperson, members and other employees. These staff includes seven Chairperson (one for each Lok Adalat) 14 Members (two for each Lok Adalat), seven Readers, seven Steno-Typists, 14 Process Servers and 14 Peons.

Notably, Haryana has a total of 22 districts. The state government has previously approved 15 Permanent Lok Adalats for public utility services in districts such as Ambala, Panchkula, Rohtak, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Rewari, Panipat, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Sonipat and Yamunanagar.