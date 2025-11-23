'How many lives will be lost in name of SIR', asks Mamata after another BLO kills self

Kolkata: Expressing shock over the death of a BLO who has allegedly committed suicide in Nadia due to “inhuman pressure” by the Election Commission of India (ECI) over SIR-related work, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday questioned as to “how many lives will be lost in the name of SIR”.

The deceased, a 53-year-old woman, was a para teacher at a school in Nadia’s Chapra. She left behind a suicide note that blamed the ECI for her death. The Chief Minister, on social media, shared a two-page note written in Bengali.

“Profoundly shocked to know of the death of yet another BLO, a lady para-teacher, who has committed suicide at Krishnanagar today. BLO of part number 201 of AC 82 Chapra, has blamed ECI in her suicide note before committing suicide at her residence today,” Banerjee wrote in a post on X.

Describing the situation as “truly alarming”, Banerjee expressed disgust over the SIR process. “How many more lives will be lost? How many more need to die for this SIR? How many more dead bodies shall we see for this process? This has become truly alarming now!!” Banerjee stated further.

The victim, Rinku Tarafdar, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room at her residence in the Bangaljhi area of Chapra. Her family claimed that she was under immense pressure due to her SIR workload.

“I want to live. My family lacks nothing. But for this modest job, they pushed me to such humiliation that I was left with no choice but to die,” reads the suicide note. “I don’t support any political party. I am a very simple person. But I cannot bear this inhuman pressure,” she further stated in the suicide note holding ECI responsible for her death.

“I am a part-time teacher, and my salary is very low compared to my effort, yet they would not relieve me. I had completed 95 per cent of the offline work, but I was unable to manage the online tasks. Despite informing the BDO office and my supervisor, no action was taken,” read the suicide note further.

On Wednesday, an anganwadi worker engaged as a BLO died by suicide in Jalpaiguri district. Her family linked the death to the increased work pressure due to SIR. Since November 9, three BLOs have died, including two by suicide. Another BLO succumbed to a cerebral attack in East Burdwan.

Reacting to the death, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said: “The death of Nadia’s BLO once again proves how much pressure has been thrust upon the BLOs. Her suicide is an eye-opener, as she held the ECI responsible for her death. What the BJP leaders would say to the family of the deceased.”

He added: “Chief Election Commissioner, Bengal CEO and Amit Shah must take the responsibility for the deaths. The deceased might not have known data entry and this cannot be her fault. Why will the ECI not deploy staff for data entry when it spends thousands of crores for carrying out elections?”

TMC leader, Mahua Moitra wrote on X: “Mr Gyanesh Kumar, you are responsible for aiding & abetting the suicide of BLO Rinku Tarafdar, 52 , who took her own life last night. In her suicide note she mentioned clearly that only the EC was responsible for her death.”