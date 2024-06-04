How Akhilesh’s PDA plank powered SP surge in UP, dealt a blow to BJP

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has played a significant role in the Opposition INDIA bloc's rise in Uttar Pradesh, dealing a blow to the ruling BJP. Contrary to many predictions, the SP has emerged as a strong competitor to the BJP, with both parties currently in a close contest. According to initial trends, the INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress, has managed to surpass the BJP in the crucial heartland state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the SP secured only 5 seats in UP after contesting 37 out of the state's 80 seats as part of an alliance with the BSP. The BJP had swept the polls, winning 62 seats, while the BSP secured 10. This time, the SP contested in 62 seats, with its INDIA partner Congress vying for 17 constituencies.

Confident in retaining its core Muslim-Yadav voter base and aiming to attract non-Yadav OBCs, who previously leaned towards the BJP, the SP fielded only five candidates from the Yadav community out of its 62 seats. Remarkably, all five candidates are from the family of the party's founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav. In 2019, out of 37 candidates, the SP had nominated 10 Yadav candidates. In 2014, the party contested 78 seats and put forth 12 Yadav candidates, including four from Mulayam's clan. "The Muslims and Yadavs firmly support us.

The party's vote share increased when we allied with smaller parties, which garnered the support of non-Yadav OBCs. The party has included candidates from other communities to reach out to voters from various OBC groups and upper castes," explained an SP leader.

Akhilesh introduced a new slogan for the voter base he focused on this time, expanding from "M-Y" (Muslim-Yadav) to "PDA" (Pichde (backward classes or OBCs), Dalits, Alpasankhyak (minorities)").

While five SP tickets were given to Yadavs, the party fielded 27 candidates from other OBCs, 11 from upper castes (including four Brahmins, two Thakurs, two Vaishyas, and one Khatri), and four Muslims. It also nominated 15 Dalit candidates in SC-reserved seats.

Among the Yadav candidates, SP chief Akhilesh contested from Kannauj; his wife Dimple Yadav, who lost in 2019 from Kannauj, contested from Mainpuri; while Akhilesh's cousins Dharmendra Yadav, Akshay Yadav, and Aditya Yadav were the nominees from Azamgarh, Firozabad, and Badaun, respectively.

PDA Factor Before the polls, Akhilesh stated that most backward people, Dalits, and minorities would collectively endorse the SP's PDA platform, causing the BJP's "equations and previous formulas" to fail this time.

In a post in Hindi on X, Akhilesh mentioned, "Survey of those who believe in PDA: Overall 90% say - 49% backward people have faith in PDA, 16% Dalits have faith in PDA, 21% minorities (Muslims+Sikhs+Buddhists+Christians+Jains and others+tribals) believe in PDA, 4% backwards of the upper castes have confidence in PDA. (All the above include 'aadhi abadi' i.e. women).

Most of these 90% will vote unitedly for PDA this time." Akhilesh also claimed, "Due to this (PDA factor), the BJP is neither able to do any math nor make any equation.

This is why all the previous formulas of the BJP have failed this time, and the BJP has lagged far behind in the selection of candidates. The BJP is not getting candidates at all.

No one wants to fight to lose by taking the BJP ticket." Akhilesh also coined a slogan, saying "Li hai PDA ne angdai, Bhajpa ki shamat aayi (PDA has set off, the end of BJP has come)".

What is a PDA?

The PDA acronym was first used by Akhilesh in June 2023. He introduced this formula as a counter to the BJP-led NDA, asserting on multiple occasions that "PDA hi NDA ko harayega (It will be the PDA which will defeat the BJP-led NDA)". The SP's fundamental voter base has traditionally consisted of Yadavs and Muslims in UP. Nevertheless, the party has been losing elections in the state since 2014 - the 2014 Lok Sabha polls (secured five out of 80 seats), 2017 Assembly polls (won 47 out of 403 seats), 2019 Lok Sabha polls (secured five seats), and 2022 Assembly polls (won 111 seats).

The PDA concept reflects Akhilesh's goal of broadening the SP's traditional voter base to include Dalits, OBCs other than Yadavs, and minorities other than Muslims. Akhilesh also mentioned that the PDA would comprise "backwards" among forward castes, who are traditionally part of the BJP's vote bank. Akhilesh's PDA Plan according to the SP leaders, the PDA symbolizes a "rainbow coalition of communities" and is, therefore, more appealing to the masses, aiding the party's outreach to a much broader segment of the population.

Some SP leaders asserted that a section of Dalits has become "disillusioned" with the BSP as "they perceive that BSP supremo Mayawati ji does not challenge the BJP".

They claimed that the Dalit community was seeking an "alternative", which presented an opportunity for the SP to gain their support. "Our party chief (Akhilesh) has been praising B R Ambedkar and other Dalit icons, signalling our efforts to connect with Dalits," noted an SP leader. "OBCs other than Yadavs are also among our target audience because we want to convince them that we are the better alternative for their progress and empowerment."