Houses torched, shots fired in Manipur's Ukhrul, internet services suspended

Imphal: In a fresh bout of violence over the alleged assault of a Tangkhul Naga community member in Manipur's Ukhrul, several abandoned houses were set on fire and shots fired on Tuesday morning, prompting the state government to suspend internet services in the district for five days, police said. The fresh firing and arson in the Litan Sareikhong area comes a day after two Tangkhul Naga organisations restricted the movement of Kukis in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts. "Armed men set ablaze abandoned houses and fired several rounds of bullets at Litan Sareikhong. The situation remains tense, and security forces are trying to bring the situation under control," a police officer said. The Manipur government on Tuesday ordered suspension of internet, including services through broadband, VPN and VSAT in the revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul district for five days as a preventive and precautionary measure, he said.

Locals, who fled their residences, confronted security forces for their alleged failure to stop firing in the area. A video clip that went viral on social media shows thick smoke engulfing the hill area. Hundreds of Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers, mostly women, children and elderly persons, have been fleeing the Litan Sareikhong and neighbouring Kuki villages for the last two days to safe places in Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, another official said. "Several villagers have taken shelter at Motbung and parts of Saikul in Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district," he said. Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam had on Monday said at least 21 houses had been burnt and the situation remained tense. He also said additional security forces were deployed in the area to control the situation. Meanwhile, two drivers, who were stranded at Lamlai Chingphei Kuki village under the Litan Police Station limits after their trucks broke down, were rescued on Monday, another police officer said. Two Tangkhul Naga organisations, Katho Long and Katho Katamnao Long, have banned the movement of Kukis in Ukhrul and the adjoining Kamjong distric