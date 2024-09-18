House collapses in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar, 12 injured

New Delhi: Twelve persons were injured when a two-storey house collapsed in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar on Wednesday morning, officials said. A few more occupants of the building are feared trapped in its debris as efforts are underway to rescue them, they said. Twelve people were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment but a few more are still feared trapped, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said. According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the collapse was received at 9.11 am, following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot. DCP Vardhan said the building was old and located in narrow lanes of a residential locality in Bapa Nagar of Prasad Nagar.

"We cannot take heavy machines or cranes inside for the operation but the teams of fire department, local police and NDRF are conducting the rescue work," he said. Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi said she has directed district officials to provide all help to the people residing in the locality. "If anyone is injured, ensure their treatment in the hospital and probe the reason of the incident," Atishi wrote in a post on X. She said she has spoken to the Delhi Mayor regarding the incident. "Delhi sees more rains this year. I request people to inform administration as soon they notice any apprehension of such incident," she added.