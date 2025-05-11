Hours after pact to ‘stop military actions’, Pakistan breaches ceasefire

NEW DELHI: After four days of hostilities and military operations that made the two nuclear-armed neighbours stare at the grim possibility of escalating the conflict into a full-fledged war, India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to a ceasefire, stopping all military action as of 5 pm. However, just a few hours after both nations had agreed to a new understanding to maintain the ceasefire, there were reports of repeated violations from several sectors, casting a shadow on the fragile diplomatic gains. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri termed the violations a grave breach of faith, pointing out that Indian armed forces had reacted with “adequate and appropriate measures” to maintain civilian safety and territorial integrity. “The armed forces are on high alert and have been asked to react strongly against any further acts of provocation,” the top official stated. Indian posts in sectors of Poonch and Rajouri were targeted with unprovoked firing, compelling retaliation. Though there are no reported casualties as yet, the repeated shelling has placed a number of villages in fear and uncertainty. Misri released a strong statement after the events, conveying profound dismay at Pakistan’s inability to abide by the understandings reached at the military level. “This sort of behaviour not only harms bilateral military understanding but also sends a long shadow over any hope of forward progress on diplomatic engagement. We would like to expect Pakistan to display maturity and responsibility,” he declared.

Misri also highlighted the regional and global implications of such ceasefire breaches. “The international community views South Asia through a lens of strategic stability. Persistent ceasefire violations threaten to upend that balance and could provoke avoidable consequences, including regional instability,” he warned. Earlier in the day, India confirmed the ceasefire shortly after US President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced it on his Truth Social platform. President Trump said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after talks mediated by the US. “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” the US president announced in a post on Truth Social. At a media briefing in the evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a brief statement, said, “Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea from 5 pm.” He added, “Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Director General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours.” He announced that Pakistan had reached out to India following days of tensions and the two sides mutually worked on a ceasefire.

India said the Pakistan DGMO initiated the call this afternoon, after which discussions occurred and an understanding was reached. Adopting a cautious approach, the government said they remain “fully prepared” and “ever-vigilant” and any future escalation by Pakistan will invite a “decisive response”. The ceasefire does not change India’s position on the diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, sources said. Shortly before the breakthrough, India had warned that “any act of terror will be considered an act of war”. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, confirming that the two countries have “worked out an understanding”, said India would continue its uncompromising stance against terrorism. “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so,” the Minister posted on X. Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire. “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Dar said in a post on X. The already strained ties between India and Pakistan nosedived further after the April 22 deadly terror attack at a famed meadow near South Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were brutally gunned down.

India launched a counter strike, codenamed Operation Sindoor, on early Wednesday in response to Pahalgam terror attack, hitting nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan also attacked using drones and other munitions, which was repelled by India. “Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X. The ceasefire, termed “fragile but necessary” by Indian authorities, comes on the heels of a series of high-stakes interactions between the two neighbours. Pakistan’s DGMO confirmed contact was made with Indian military commanders at 15:35 hours on Saturday, suggesting the immediate cessation of hostilities.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry likewise attested the ceasefire in a brief statement, affirming that it “remains committed to regional peace but reserves the right to defend its sovereignty.” At the crowded press briefing here, India’s military command made what they called “irrefutable evidence” available of having weakened Pakistan’s fighting capability. Commodore Raghu R Nair, on behalf of the tri-services, asserted India’s commitment to the ceasefire but issued the warning, “Any further provocation will lead to a response so crippling that Pakistan’s military hierarchy will regret it for decades.” Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army methodically disproved Pakistan’s claim that it had struck Indian objectives. She showed satellite images that showed India’s S-400 batteries and BrahMos missile stations were unharmed, despite Pakistan’s claims that they had been struck. “False claims about attacking our air bases, ammunition dumps, and even places of worship were produced by their propaganda machine. “Every accusation is untrue,” she declared. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh further said that Pakistan’s air defences had experienced a “complete breakdown”, making its airspace open to attack. The briefing highlighted the use of disinformation in contemporary warfare. Indian officials blamed Pakistan for creating fake images of bombed mosques and spread AI-created videos of Indian bases on fire. “Such actions are a sign of desperation,” Wing Commander Singh stated, showing authenticated videos of Pakistan’s destroyed installations. Pakistani military, on the other hand, made contradictory reports—initially saying they shot down five Indian aircraft, before changing the tally to two. Separate analysts such as the Centre for Information Resilience, based in Switzerland, could find no proof that planes were lost on either side and believed both countries embellished victories. The truce relieved world markets, with Brent crude dipping 2.3 per cent on the relaxed fear of an energy supply crunch. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, principal mediators of previous India-Pakistan confrontations, endorsed the pact. As DGMOs prepare to meet once more on May 12, focus shifts to measures aimed at fostering confidence. The primary unresolved issue is cross-border terrorism, for which India demands verified action against terrorist groups.