Hospitals & blood banks can now only charge processing fees for blood: Govt

New Delhi: In a pivotal move, India’s top drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), has banned excessive fees for blood and blood components in hospitals and blood banks. Recognising that “blood is not for sale,” the DCGI has streamlined pricing to cover only processing costs, ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 1,550 per unit.



This decision, communicated to all state and UT drug controllers on December 26, 2023, derives from the recommendations of the 62nd Drugs Consultative Committee meeting held in September. The DCGI in the letter said, “It was recommended with respect of agenda No. 18 of ATR point 3, for overcharging of blood, it was opined that blood is not for sale, it is only for supply and only processing cost may be charged by the blood centre.”

The revised guidelines put an end to exorbitant fees often levied by private hospitals, where a single unit of blood could cost between Rs 3,000 and Rs 8,000 without a corresponding donation. Shortages or rare blood types typically led to even higher charges, creating a significant financial burden for patients and their families.

State and UT drug controllers are now tasked with ensuring strict adherence to the new guidelines by all blood centers under their jurisdiction. This landmark decision not only promotes affordability but also reinforces the ethical principle that blood donation is a selfless act, not a source of profit.