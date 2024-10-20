Hope Kashmir Marathon becomes one of top events in world: CM Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took centre stage on Sunday as he led the way in the Kashmir Marathon, the valley's first international athletic event, by running 21 kilometres (half marathon) alongside nearly 2000 athletes from various parts of the country and abroad.



Flanked by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty at the marathon's flagging-off ceremony, 54-year-old Abdullah commended the organisers and stakeholders for hosting the remarkable event.

The marathon saw the participation of elite long-distance runners from India, Asian gold medallists, and top athletes from Europe and Africa.

A fitness enthusiast himself, Abdullah expressed optimism for the Kashmir Marathon's future, envisioning it as a prominent fixture in the global athletic calendar.

"I am thankful to the people of Srinagar for the way they came out to encourage the runners. I hope that the Kashmir Marathon becomes one of the top events in the world.

"I congratulate everyone who competed in the event. I did not know I would be able to run 21 kilometres as the longest I have run earlier has been 12 or 13 kilometres. But I think running with other athletes pushed me to complete the run," he said.

The Department of Tourism organised the event with the objective of showcasing the "improved" situation in the valley and promoting Kashmir as a tourist-friendly destination.

Tourism Director Raja Yaqoob emphasised the significance of the marathon in conveying the message of peace and inviting visitors from around the world.

Shetty lauded the event and said participants had come in good numbers for the event.

He marvelled at the opportunity to run 42 kilometers in the picturesque surroundings of Kashmir, dubbing it a "paradise for marathon enthusiasts".