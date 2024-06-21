Hooch tragedy death toll climbs to 34

Kallakurichi/ Chennai: The Karunapuram locality in Kallakurichi was engulfed in sorrow on Thursday after a deadly illicit arrack incident claimed the lives of at least 34 people. Around 100 others are currently undergoing treatment.



Following the tragedy, the Opposition criticised the ruling DMK, with Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami demanding Chief Minister M K Stalin’s resignation. CM Stalin expressed deep anguish, stating the incident “must not have happened,” and announced a one-man commission led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas to prevent future occurrences and investigate the deaths.

Stalin revealed that the deaths resulted from methanol-mixed arrack. He ordered special care for the hospitalised victims and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment. Four individuals linked to the sale of the poisonous arrack have been arrested.

The CM directed the state Home Secretary and Director General of Police to inspect and report on the hooch tragedy, vowing tough action against those supplying methanol. Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded in Karunapuram, where the deaths, including two women and one transgender individual, left the community devastated.

Palaniswami visited the affected families, including children who lost both parents. Locals claimed the initial denial by authorities contributed to the death toll, as several people continued to consume the illicit arrack.

#ResignStalin trended on social media, with users criticising the DMK regime. State BJP president K Annamalai announced a state-wide protest on June 22 against the government’s failure to curb illicit liquor.

CB-CID officials have begun probing the methanol source. Authorities seized about 200 litres of illicit arrack containing deadly methanol. Health Minister Ma Subramanian and PWD Minister EV Velu are providing aid to the affected.

District Collector MS Prasanth reported that 116 people were admitted to government facilities, with 34 fatalities. Palaniswami alleged a “big gang” with connections to powerful DMK members was behind the sale of illicit arrack, questioning how such sales could occur near the police station.

Expressing anguish, Palaniswami recalled similar incidents and criticised the lack of action on previous warnings about illicit arrack. DMK allies CPI and MDMK demanded strict legal action against those responsible.

The Kallakurichi tragedy follows the death of 21 people from spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpet districts last year.