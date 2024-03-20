Hong Kong passes anti-dissent law

Hong Kong: Hong Kong legislators unanimously approved a new national security law on Tuesday, significantly augmenting the government’s authority to suppress dissent. The move is widely perceived as the latest manoeuvre in a broad political crackdown catalysed by the pro-democracy demonstrations of 2019.

The enactment of the Safeguarding National Security Bill occurred during a special session of the legislature, extending its scope beyond a similar law imposed by Beijing four years ago, which had already largely muted Opposition voices within the financial hub.

The Legislative Council of Hong Kong now predominantly composed of Beijing loyalists following an electoral restructuring, hastened the legislative process. Since the bill’s introduction on March 8, a committee convened daily meetings for a week, responding to an appeal from Hong Kong leader John Lee to expedite the law’s passage “at full speed.”

The law imposes severe penalties for a broad spectrum of actions deemed threats to national security, with the most egregious offences, such as treason and insurrection, punishable by life imprisonment. Lesser infractions, including possession of seditious publications, could result in several years of incarceration. Certain provisions even allow for criminal prosecutions for acts committed anywhere globally.

Following the vote, Hong Kong leader John Lee announced the law’s implementation on Saturday within the council’s chambers.

Andrew Leung, President of the Legislative Council, expressed his belief that all lawmakers were honoured to participate in this “historic mission.” He echoed the sentiment of Chief Executive Lee, advocating for the swift completion of the legislation to safeguard national security.

Critics fear the new law will further erode civil liberties guaranteed by Beijing for 50 years following the handover of the former British colony in 1997.

Since the significant 2019 protests challenging China’s authority over the semi-autonomous region and the imposition of Beijing’s National Security Law, Hong Kong’s political landscape has undergone profound transformation. Leading activists have faced prosecution, while others have sought refuge abroad. Influential pro-democracy media outlets like Apple Daily and Stand News have ceased operations, prompting an exodus of disillusioned individuals to countries such as the US, UK, Canada, and Taiwan.

Although Hong Kong’s Basic Law mandates the enactment of a domestically crafted national security law, prior attempts, notably in 2003, were met with massive street protests leading to shelving of the legislation. The absence of similar protests against the current bill is largely attributed to the chilling effect of the existing security law.

Both Chinese and Hong Kong authorities argue that the Beijing-imposed law restored stability post-2019 protests, asserting that it balances security concerns with the preservation of rights and freedoms. They claim it primarily targets espionage, disclosure of state secrets, and collusion with foreign entities to commit illegal acts.

Observers closely monitor whether enforcement will extend to other professional sectors and its ramifications on the liberties of Hong Kong residents.





