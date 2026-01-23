‘Homebound’ out of Oscars race

New Delhi: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically praised drama “Homebound” has missed out on a nomination at the Oscars 2026, failing to secure a spot in the Best International Feature Film category.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday. Although India’s official submission was included in the Academy’s 15-film shortlist, it did not make it into the final five nominees.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the Hindi-language film has had an impressive festival circuit run since premiering in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year.

The film is based on a New York Times article titled “Taking Amrit Home” by journalist Basharat Peer and features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. It follows the story of two childhood friends—a Muslim and a Dalit—who dream of joining the police force in pursuit of dignity and acceptance denied to them due to their caste and identity, reflected in their surnames. Legendary director Martin Scorsese is associated with the film as an executive producer. The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The five films nominated for Best International Feature Film are Brazil’s “The Secret Agent”, France’s “It Was Just an Accident”, Norway’s “Sentimental Value”, Spain’s “Sirat” and Tunisia’s “The Voice of Hind Rajab”.

So far, only three Indian films have reached the final nomination stage in the category: “Mother India” (1957), “Salaam Bombay!” (1988), and “Lagaan” (2001). All three were nominated, but none won the Oscar