‘Homebound’ makes it to Oscar shortlist for best international feature

Mumbai: Neeraj Ghaywan’s acclaimed film ‘Homebound’ has secured a place among the 15 titles shortlisted for the best international feature category at the 98th Academy Awards, bringing it one step closer to an eventual nomination and potential win. The film, Ghaywan’s second after ‘Masaan’, has drawn global attention since premiering in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Inspired by a real incident first reported in a pandemic-era news article, the story continues to resonate with audiences and critics alike.

The production has also gained significant support during the awards campaign, with filmmaker Martin Scorsese joining as an executive producer. Backed by producers Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor.

‘Homebound’ features on a shortlist that includes Argentina’s ‘Belén’, Brazil’s ‘The Secret Agent’, the French drama ‘It Was Just an Accident’, Germany’s ‘Sound of Falling’ and Iraq’s ‘The President’s Cake’. The remaining selections announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday are Japan’s ‘Kokuho’, Jordan’s ‘All That’s Left of You’, Norway’s ‘Sentimental Value’, Palestine’s ‘Palestine 36’, South Korea’s ‘No Other Choice’, Spain’s ‘Sirat’, Switzerland’s ‘Late Shift’, Taiwan’s ‘Left-Handed Girl’ and the Tunisian entry ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’.

India has yet to win in the international feature category, formerly known as best foreign film. Only three Indian entries have secured nominations: Mehmood Khan’s ‘Mother India’, Mira Nair’s ‘Salaam Bombay’ and Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Lagaan’. Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’, starring John Abraham and Lisa Ray, was nominated as a Canadian submission. The last Indian film to reach the shortlist was the Gujarati title ‘Chhello Show’ in 2023.

Reactions poured in from the team soon after the announcement. “We made the shortlist... Way to go team ‘Homebound’,” Johar posted on Instagram, adding that the moment left him “proud and elated”. Ghaywan shared the update on X, writing, “We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we’ve received from around the world.” Jethwa described the news as “surreal and incredibly humbling”, while Khatter reacted with the message “Oscar ab dur nahi”.

The film draws from Basharat Peer’s New York Times article ‘Taking Amrit Home’, also titled ‘A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway’, and follows two childhood friends, a Muslim and a Dalit, striving for a police job that could bring long-denied dignity.

The Academy also released shortlists in 11 other categories, including animated shorts, cinematography, documentary feature, original score, sound, visual effects and the newly introduced casting award. Nominations will be revealed on January 22, 2026, with the Oscars scheduled for March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.