HM Shah & CM Gupta unveil plan to tackle crime, traffic, women’s safety

NEW DELHI: A key meeting presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday centred on improving law enforcement, reducing traffic jams, and improving women’s safety in the capital. The top-level discussion, which was attended by top Delhi police officials and government officials, was aimed at enhancing coordination between the Centre and the newly established Delhi government to address major policing issues.

Sources said the meet followed a day after senior administrative officials, led by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, discussed revival plans for the Yamuna riverfront, taking clues from Gujarat’s Sabarmati project.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted the need for coordination between the Delhi government and the Centre and said that the earlier government didn’t coordinate properly, and the issues that had been pending started mounting over the years. She promised that a “double-engine government” would improve governance for the people of Delhi by jointly tackling urgent issues. The session, which took two hours and more, witnessed prolonged discussions on crime management, safety of women, and the increasing power of foreign criminal networks targeting Delhi. Senior police officers, including Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Special Commissioners Vivek Gogia, Madhup Tiwari, and Devesh Srivastava, gave lengthy briefings on organised crime, cyber scams, and the effect of foreign gangs on local law and order.

Amit Shah ordered law enforcement agencies to adopt an unyielding approach against interstate criminal syndicates, stressing that their existence in Delhi has to be eliminated by taking firm action. He also ordered officials to act against those who are enabling the illegal migration of Bangladeshis and Rohingya migrants into India, in view of national security interests.

Traffic jams and waterlogging, chronic problems of the capital, were also discussed at length. Shah asked Delhi Police to identify perennial traffic snarls and join hands with municipal officials to provide instant remedies. He also ordered the Delhi government to prepare a “Monsoon Action Plan” to avert seasonal inundations at crucial points. To improve police effectiveness, Shah directed top Delhi Police officials to conduct frequent public hearings at police stations to redress people’s grievances. He also declared that police clearance would no longer be necessary for construction-related approvals in Delhi, simplifying urban development processes. In a landmark judicial guideline, the Home Minister urge a speedy disposal of cases in relation to the 2020 Delhi riots. He directed the government of Delhi to appoint special prosecutors to ensure fast trials.