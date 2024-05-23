Historic move: Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestinian State

Tel Aviv (Israel): Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced on Wednesday their recognition of a Palestinian state, a symbolic move that adds to Israel’s international isolation over seven months into its ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

These declarations coincide with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister, and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) considering genocide allegations against Israel, which Israel vehemently denies. The Palestinian authorities welcomed these announcements, seeing them as validation of their long-standing aspiration for statehood in east Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip—territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war and still under its control.

In response, Israel recalled its ambassadors from the three nations and summoned their envoys, accusing the European countries of rewarding Hamas for its October 7 attack that initiated the current conflict.

Netanyahu’s administration, which opposes Palestinian statehood, insists that the conflict can only be resolved through direct negotiations, which have been stalled for over 15 years.

Highlighting this stance, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made a controversial visit to a disputed holy site in Jerusalem, a move likely to escalate regional tensions.

Ben-Gvir framed his visit as a response to the European countries’ recognition of Palestine, stating: “We will not even allow a statement about a Palestinian state.”

The Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a significant Islamic site, stands on a hilltop also sacred to Jews as the Temple Mount.

On May 28, the formal recognition by Norway, Ireland, and Spain will align them with about 140 other countries—over two-thirds of the United Nations—that have acknowledged Palestine over the years. While the United States and Britain support the idea of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, they advocate for a negotiated resolution.

Norway, which played a key role in the 1990s Oslo Accords, was the first to declare its decision, with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store asserting: “There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition.”

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris hailed it as a historic day for both Ireland and Palestine, suggesting that other nations might follow suit soon.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, after extensive diplomatic efforts across Europe and the Middle East, announced Spain’s decision before parliament, emphasising that this recognition is not against Israel but for peace and justice. He criticised Netanyahu for lacking a peace plan, while acknowledging Israel’s right to combat Hamas.

Israel’s government condemned the European countries’ decisions. Foreign Minister Israel Katz recalled ambassadors and summoned the European envoys in Israel, emphasising the severity of the October 7 attack.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas praised the recognitions, believing they would bolster efforts towards a two-state solution. Hamas also welcomed the announcements, urging other nations to support Palestinian rights and independence.

Despite these developments, the recognitions are not expected to change the situation on the ground. Israel considers East Jerusalem as part of its capital and has established numerous settlements in the West Bank, which house over 500,000 Israelis. Meanwhile, the 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank live under Israeli military rule. In Gaza, the conflict continues, with Netanyahu affirming Israel’s long-term security control over the territory.

Hugh Lovatt of the European Council on Foreign Relations noted that recognition is a significant step toward Palestinian self-determination but stressed the need for actions countering Israel’s annexation and settlement activities.