'Historic' FTA with Britain shows world's trust in India: PM Modi

Tuticorin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the recently concluded FTA between India and UK as "historic", and said the trade pact showed the world's trust in the country. As regards Operation Sindoor, he said weapons manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative played a great role during the cross-border military offensive in destroying enemy targets and made enemies lose sleep.

The PM inaugurated, laid foundation stones and dedicated projects worth about Rs 4,900 crore here and underscored the NDA government's commitment towards Tamil Nadu's growth. In his address after inaugurating the projects, Modi said he was blessed to directly land in Tamil Nadu after completing his foreign tour during which the India-UK Free Trade Agreement was signed before his visit to the Maldives. The trade pact with Britain was "historic". "India and Britain signed an FTA. This shows the growing trust of the world and our self-confidence. We will make Viksit (developed) Bharat and Viksit Tamil Nadu with this self-confidence," Modi said. "FTA with Britain adds pace to our vision of Viksit Bharat, Viksit TN," the PM, clad in a traditional veshti (dhoti), shirt and an 'angavastram' worn around the neck, said.

He landed here directly after wrapping up his official tour of the Maldives. The pact with Britain shows the growing trust of the world in India and the nation's renewed self-confidence. "After the FTA, there will be no tax on 99 per cent of Indian products being sold in Britain. If Indian products are cheap, the demand will grow there and this will lead to more production opportunities in India. Due to this FTA, TN youth, small businesses, MSMES, startups will get big benefits," he added. Promising a developed India and Tamil Nadu, he said, "Infrastructure and energy are the backbone of any state's development; our focus on infrastructure and energy in the last 11 years shows our commitment to TN's growth." The NDA government has constructed Atal Sethu, Sonmarg Tunnel, Bogibeel bridge in different parts of the country and these created thousands of job opportunities. As regards the railways, he said it is the lifeline of industrial growth.

The projects he inaugurated on Saturday are related to airport, highways, railways, port and power in Tamil Nadu. The inaugurated projects include a new state-of-the-art Tuticorin airport terminal building, developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 450 crore.."Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) continues to witness the mission initiated in 2014 to elevate Tamil Nadu to the pinnacle of development", the Prime Minister said and recalled the inauguration of several projects, including a container terminal last year. The new airport terminal is now equipped to host over 20 lakh passengers annually, up from the previous capacity of just 3 lakh passengers, he said. In the energy sector, Modi laid the foundation stone for the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for evacuation of electricity from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4 (2x1000 MW).

This project, developed at a cost of around Rs 550 crore, will include a 400 kV (quad) double-circuit transmission line from Kudankulam (Tirunelveli dt) to the Thoothukudi-II GIS substation and associated terminal equipment. It will play a pivotal role in strengthening the national grid, ensuring reliable clean energy distribution, and meeting the rising power demands of Tamil Nadu and other beneficiary states He recalled that he had gifted the renowned pearls of Tuticorin to noted American businessman Bill Gates, who greatly appreciated it. The pearls of Tuticorin region were once considered a symbol of India’s economic power across the world. The vision of a developed Tamil Nadu remains a core commitment of the union government, the Prime Minister said. Policies related to Tamil Nadu’s growth have consistently been accorded top priority. Over the past decade, the union government has transferred Rs 3 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu by way of devolution, more than three times the amount disbursed by the previous dispensation. In these eleven years, Tamil Nadu has received eleven new medical colleges. For the first time, a government has shown dedicated concern for communities involved in the fisheries sector across coastal regions. He affirmed that through the "Blue Revolution," the government is expanding the coastal economy, ensuring inclusive development. On the occasion, he invoked legendary freedom fighters from the region--VO Chidambaram Pillai, king Veerapandia Kattabomman and chieftain Veeran Azhagu Muthukon. In view of the Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 26), he paid tributes to the fallen heroes. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi participated in the event. State Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu presented a memento, a replica of the iconic Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, to the prime minister on the occasion. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of State L Murugan, TN Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi and top officials took part.