Historic first: Maiden batch of 17 female cadets graduates from NDA

Pune: In a milestone event for gender inclusion in the Indian armed forces, the National Defence Academy (NDA) witnessed the graduation of its first cohort of 17 women cadets on Thursday. The cadets were among the 339 who received their degrees during the convocation ceremony of the 148th course at the prestigious institution.

The event, held at the NDA campus in Khadakwasla, marked the culmination of years of training for the cadets who will soon join the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force as commissioned officers.

Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Commandant of the NDA, addressed the gathering and noted the significance of the occasion. “This day marks an important step in the history of the academy. The graduating female cadets have set a precedent and will serve as a beacon of inspiration,” he said.

Degrees were conferred by Prof Poonam Tandon, Vice Chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, who attended as the chief guest. A total of 339 cadets were awarded degrees under the aegis of Jawaharlal Nehru University. These included 84 in Science, 85 in Computer Science, 59 in Arts, and 111 in BTech.

Addressing the cadets, Prof Tandon said, “It has been an honour to witness this historic moment. The NDA has produced more than 40,000 officers over the years, many of whom have made the nation proud in various capacities.”

Speaking directly to the women cadets, she added, “This achievement is not just yours alone. It belongs to countless young women who now know what is possible. Your journey symbolizes resolve and strength.”

Cadet Shreeti Daksh, one of the female graduates, topped the Arts stream, while Cadet Lucky Kumar led the Science category. In Computer Science, Battalion Cadet Captain Prince Kumar Singh Kushwah secured the top spot, and Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi excelled in the BTech stream.

The NDA, often referred to as the “cradle of military leadership,” opened its doors to women following a Supreme Court directive in 2021 that prompted the Union Public Service Commission to allow female applicants.

The Passing Out Parade for the 148th course is scheduled for May 30, marking the formal commissioning of the cadets into their respective services.