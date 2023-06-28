Himachal: Six people killed in rain-related incidents

Shimla: Six people were killed in various rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh, taking the toll during the monsoon season since June 24 to 15, according to data shared by the state emergency operation centre on Tuesday evening.



Two persons were killed in Hamirpur and one each in Shimla, Kangra, Chamba and Una districts. The rain-related incidents included drowning, landslides, road accidents and falling from height, the emergency operation centre (EOC) said.

So far, 27 people have sustained injuries while three are still missing, the data showed.

The hill state has suffered a cumulative loss (from June 24 to June 27) to the tune of Rs 164.2 crore which includes Rs 89.95 crore loss to the Jal Shakti Department and Rs 72.90 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD), officials said.

Five houses and a shop were destroyed while 34 houses were partially damaged in landslides, flash floods and cloud burst incidents following heavy rains in the past four days.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-Manali national highway was restored for traffic on Monday night after remaining closed for almost 24 hours owing to landslides and flash floods, the officials said.

Hundreds of commuters, including tourists, were stranded in Mandi district as the highway was blocked since Sunday evening.

The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch of the highway was blocked at Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, following flash floods while the Mandi-Pandoh stretch was blocked near 6 Miles after a landslide.

Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh on Tuesday asked the Union government to give a special package to speed up relief and rescue operations in rain and flood affected areas. She said that besides damage to roads and water schemes, crops have also been damaged.

Singh, who is MP from Mandi, sought report of damage in her constituency and asked the officials to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the general public, a statement issued here said.

Light to moderate rains continued to lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on June 28 and 29 and thunderstorm and lightning on June 30 and July 1.

Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma said tourists have been advised to avoid venturing into rivers and drains and download the IMD app on their mobile phones to get area-specific information and follow the guidelines.

Meanwhile, Kerala, the gateway of the monsoon into the mainland of the country, has received deficient rainfall so far.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8, nearly a week after its normal onset date of June 1.

Compared to the normal south-west monsoon rainfall for the corresponding period, Kerala had a deficit of 65 per cent from the normal rainfall.

The regional meteorological department, Kerala, however, said that the south-westerly winds are getting stronger, and more rainfall is expected in the coming days.

“We have received only minus 65 per cent rainfall in Kerala. All the districts in Kerala have received below-normal rainfall this season so far,” Dr V K Mini, director in charge, IMD, Kerala, said.

She said due to various factors, like the cyclones that formed over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the south-west monsoon had a slow pick-up and slow progression.

“The pick-up started only last week. Now we are witnessing a faster progression. So, we expect more rain in the coming days,” she said.

There is an upper air cyclonic formation over the northeast Arabian Sea, and an offshore trough is moving towards Kerala from South of Gujarat, strengthening the south-westerly winds.

A low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal two days ago is now over Chhattisgarh and moving towards the west, north-west direction. All these factors are strengthening the monsoon south-westerly winds,” Dr Mini said.

Widespread rainfall is predicted over Kerala and Lakshadweep for the coming days, she added.with agency inputs