Himachal Pradesh will continue to play important role in nation-building: President Murmu on statehood day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted people of Himachal Pradesh on their statehood day and expressed hope that it will continue to play an important role in nation-building and the security of the country.

Due to its spiritual traditions, known as the 'Land of Gods', and due to its tradition of valour, known as the 'Land of the Brave', the soil of Himachal is blessed with nature's boundless bounty, which creates an extraordinary attraction towards this state, Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

"I am confident that the diligent residents of Himachal Pradesh will continue to play an important role in nation-building and the security of the country. I extend my best wishes for a golden future for all the people of the state," she said.

Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state of the Indian Union on January 25, 1971.

"On the occasion of Himachal Pradesh's 'Statehood Day', I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the residents of the state," the President said.