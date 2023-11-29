Himachal Pradesh: Pro-Khalistan slogans appear on walls near Chintpurni Temple in Una district; probe begins

Pro-Khalistan slogans were found scrawled on walls near Mata Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Wednesday with police saying that it has initiated a probe into the matter.

Also, a video of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice, surfaced on the Internet in which he was seen showing the graffiti on the walls and saying that Congress leaders allegedly involved in the 1984 Sikh riots would not be spared.

Superintendent of Police of Una Arjit Sen Thakur said that investigations are underway and the miscreants would be nabbed soon.

The police are also analysing the video clip, he said.

This is not the first time that such an incident has been witnessed in the state.

On May 7 last year, pro-Khalistan banners and graffiti were hoisted on the outer boundary of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala.

A case under sections 153-A and 153-B of IPC and section 3 of the HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985, has been registered in the matter. Based on the video clip, Pannun was named as a co-accused and main conspirator in this case and booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).