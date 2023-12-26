Himachal Pradesh: Namo' tea stalls set up in Hamirpur to create awareness about Centre's schemes

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP's youth wing, has set up "Namo" tea stalls in all five assembly constituencies in this district to create awareness about development and welfare schemes of the Union government, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Namo tea stalls named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "architect of the present India", were set up at Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur, Indrapal Chowk in Nadaun, main market in Bhoranj, Badsar Bazar and Sujanpur Bazar on Tuesday, the BJYM said in a statement issued here.

The idea is to have "gup-shup aur chai" (tea and discussion) over the development schemes and initiatives launched for the welfare of the weaker sections, a district BJYM spokesperson said.

The Namo tea stalls would play a major role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, another BJYM district office-bearer said, adding that the BJP's youth wing will organize several activities in these stalls.

In the run-up to the 2014 general elections, the BJP had launched "Chai pe Charcha" (teatime chats) outreach programme, in which senior party leaders, including then prime ministerial candidate Modi, held meetings over tea with people at hundreds of locations simultaneously across the country in a bid to increase its vote share.