Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh announces resignation from post

BY MPost28 Feb 2024 7:45 AM GMT
Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday announced he would be resigning from the post.

The announcement from the Congress lawmaker brought fore cracks in the party, which on Tuesday lost the sole Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP and is apparently scrambling to keep its members together to prevent the fall of its government.

The election was spoilt for the Congress due to cross-voting by some of its members.

Vikramaditya Singh is son of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh and is an MLA from Shimla Rural.

