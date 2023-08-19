Himachal Pradesh: J P Nadda to visit state on Sunday to take stock after rain havoc

BJP president J P Nadda will be visiting his home state Himachal Pradesh on Sunday to take stock of the heavy damage inflicted by the recent floods and landslides, which have left at least 77 people dead.

The BJP said J P Nadda will meet the families of some of those who lost their lives, visit an ancient Shiva temple destroyed by heavy rains and landslides in Shimla.

He will meet the local administration in Shimla and Bilaspur, and discuss relief and rehabilitation work.

At least 16 people died in the temple collapse, the party noted.

J P Nadda will also be visiting villages in Sirmaur district where five persons lose lives due to cloudburst.