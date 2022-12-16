Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief, Pratibha Singh's MLA Son Summoned In Domestic Violence Case

Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh were issued summons for questioning in a case involving domestic violence which was filed by Vikramaditya's alienated wife.

Vikramaditya Singh happens to be the son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is currently an MLA from Shimla.

Vikramaditya Singh's wife Sudarshana Singh Chundawat, in her complaint accused her husband, along with mother-in-law Pratibha Singh, sister-in-law Aparajita and brother-in-law Angad Singh of domestic violence and harassment.

Recently, Pratibha Singh was being considered as a strong contender for the post of Chief Minister following the grand old party's victory in Himachal Pradesh. Her husband Virbhadra Singh was a very well known Congress leader in the state. Pratibha Singh was elected Lok Sabha MP from her husband's constituency, Mandi after he expired last year.

In another case, Sudarshana Singh Chundawat has demanded maintenance from Vikramaditya Singh.

Vikramaditya Singh's wife who hails from Rajasthan's Udaipur, has also claimed that her husband was having a relationship with a woman from Chandigarh, Amreen.

She accused Vikramaditya of installing CCTV cameras in her room to keep an eye on her.

The mother-son duo have been asked to appear before a Udaipur court in January, however, in the other case - in which Ms Chundawat has asked for maintenance - only Vikramaditya has been summoned by a family court.

The couple got married in March, 2019. Sudarshana claimed that her husband Vikramaditya asked her to return to her maternal home in Udaipur after his father's expiry. She alleged that he also demanded ₹ 10 crore cash from her.

Following some social media posts which claimed that non-bailable warrants were issued in the case went viral, Vikramaditya Singh stated that no warrants were issued against him and his family. "There has been no default on our part so there is no question of issuing non-bailable warrants against us, it is a personal matter. I do not want to comment on it and want the issue to be resolved amicably via mediation in the court," he clarified