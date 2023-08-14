Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: Seven killed in Solan, around 20 feared buried in Shimla landslides

Seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while 15 to 20 people were feared buried in two landslides in Shimla city as rain wreaked havoc in the state.

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.

Those dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

In another rain-related incident, many people are feared trapped following two landslides at Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area and the Fagli area of Shimla city. Several houses were buried under the mud and slush brought down by the landslide in the Fagli area.

Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi said that 15 to 20 people were feared buried in the two landslides and rescue operations are going on in full swing.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.

All schools and colleges in the state have been ordered to be shut on Monday.