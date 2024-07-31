Himachal: Footbridge, makeshift sheds washed away in flash flood

Shimla: A footbridge and three makeshift sheds, including a liquor shop, were washed away by a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Tosh Nallah, Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, early Tuesday morning. No casualties have been reported, according to Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh, who confirmed that a team has been dispatched to assess the damage. Raveesh urged residents to avoid rivers and nallahs and not to build temporary structures near them, citing construction bans during the monsoon and the potential for strict enforcement. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall, measuring about 60 mm, has caused flooding in Una, affecting roads and the local tehsil office. The local meteorological office has issued an ‘orange’ alert for severe weather, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning in six districts on Wednesday and Thursday. A ‘yellow’ alert for isolated heavy rain is in effect for August 2 and 3, with widespread precipitation expected until August 5.



The weather office has warned of possible landslides, flash floods, and damage to crops and structures due to strong winds and waterlogging. In the past month, rain-related incidents have claimed 65 lives and caused losses estimated at Rs 433 crore.