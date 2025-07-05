Himachal: 43 dead in 2 weeks, 37 missing

Shimla: Relentless monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to the deaths of 43 people, with at least 37 reported missing due to cloudbursts, landslides, flash floods, and related calamities since the monsoon began on June 20, officials confirmed on Friday.

A “red” alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department in 10 out of the 12 districts for Sunday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Kangra, Sirmaur, and Mandi. Several other districts — including Una, Chamba, Kullu, and Shimla — are also bracing for heavy to very heavy rain.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the media in Shimla, stating, “We have suffered extensive losses. Initial estimates suggest damages of over Rs 700 crore, but more reports are coming in.” He added that 69 lives have been lost so far, including deaths from road accidents and drowning, while 110 people have sustained injuries.

To aid displaced residents, Sukhu announced financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month as rental support for families whose homes have been destroyed. “We are committed to ensuring no one sleeps without shelter or support,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the scale of destruction, and Shah assured full assistance. “A central team will be visiting the affected areas soon,” Sukhu said.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, Mandi district has been the worst hit, reporting 17 deaths and 31 people still missing after a series of cloudbursts and landslides. In one of the more dramatic rescue efforts, 65 people were evacuated by the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from several remote villages after being stranded due to flooded roads and collapsed bridges.

Officials confirmed that over 150 homes, 14 bridges, 106 cattle sheds, and 31 vehicles have been damaged or destroyed. Additionally, more than 160 livestock have died, and 280 roads, including 156 in Mandi alone, remain blocked.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan shared that 92 students from the Government Horticulture and Forestry College in Thunag were safely reunited with their families after a harrowing experience. “They were stranded for three days and had to walk nearly 22 km to reach safety,” Devgan said.

Two students recounted their ordeal. “There was no electricity, no mobile network. We were completely cut off. When help didn’t arrive, we walked through the forest,” said one student. Another student said they carried two pregnant teachers on their backs to reach medical aid and called for the college to be relocated to a safer area.

In Mandi’s Pandoh region, a landslide triggered panic as boulders fell on the Mandi-Kullu highway, stranding vehicles. “Restoration work is under way, but continuous debris flow is delaying it. It’s unsafe to proceed until conditions stabilise,” said ASI Anil Katoch.

Further, 332 power transformers and 784 water supply schemes across the state have been disrupted. The Met office has also issued an “orange” alert for Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday, warning of landslides, flash floods, and traffic disruptions.

Rain continues to lash the region, with Aghar recording 71.4 mm of rainfall since Thursday evening. Other areas, including Ghaghas, Sarahan, and Karsog, have also received significant downpours.

Officials urged residents to remain indoors, avoid riverbanks and steep terrains, and follow safety advisories as extreme weather conditions persist.