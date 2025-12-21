Hike in train fares: 1 paisa/km beyond 215 km for ordinary class, 2 paise/km for other classes

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has on Sunday announced a hike in train tickets by 1 paise per km for ordinary class beyond a journey of 215 km, and 2 paise per km for non-AC classes of mail/express trains and AC classes of all trains.

The new rates will be effective from December 26, 2025.

"There is no increase in the monthly season tickets of suburban trains and up to 215 km travel in ordinary class of other trains," officials said adding that the increase in fare will fetch 600 crores to the Railways till March 31, 2026.

According to the Railway Ministry, the previous fare hike in July 2025 has generated Rs 700 crore revenue till date.