Higher burden of breast cancer in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi: ICMR study

New Delhi: A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, and Delhi bear a higher burden of breast cancer compared to the eastern and northeastern states. The study also predicts a significant increase in the disease burden across India by 2025.

The research, published earlier this month, analysed the burden of breast cancer in India from 2012 to 2016 at the state level. It used metrics such as years of life lost (YLLs), years lived with disability (YLDs), and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) to estimate the burden and projected the same for 2025.

In 2016, the burden of breast cancer among Indian women was estimated at 515.4 DALYs per 100,000 women after age standardisation. The study found considerable variation in the burden metrics at the state level.

The study predicts that by 2025, the burden of female breast cancer in India will reach 5.6 million DALYs. Of this, premature deaths due to breast cancer (YLLs) would contribute 5.3 million DALYs, with the remaining due to disability (YLDs).

The research utilised data from 28 population-based cancer registries across the country under the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) to examine the state-wise burden of female breast cancer in India in 2016.

The study found that rural women are less likely to develop breast cancer than their urban counterparts. Age-standardised incidence rates are higher in urban and metro areas, with Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Delhi leading among Indian cities.

Urban factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, high obesity rates, delayed age of marriage and childbirth, and minimal breastfeeding have been linked to a higher burden of breast cancer in urban areas.

Socioeconomic factors significantly influence the cancer burden, affecting access to health care, preventive measures, and treatment outcomes. Individuals with lower socioeconomic status face barriers to timely and quality health care, leading to delayed cancer detection.

The study emphasised the urgent need for comprehensive awareness campaigns and screening programmes in India, given the increasing incidence of breast cancer. A significant concern is that a majority of women diagnosed with breast cancer in the country present with advanced stages or metastatic disease, suggesting a lack of awareness.

“India faces remarkably low rates of breast cancer screening, encompassing self-breast examination and mammography,” the study concluded.