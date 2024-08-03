High Court transfers probe into Delhi coaching centre deaths to CBI

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the investigation into the drowning of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre’s basement from the Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court’s decision came in response to a plea seeking a high-level committee to investigate the deaths that occurred on July 27 in Old Rajinder Nagar.



A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela criticised the Delhi Police’s handling of the case, particularly their arrest of an SUV driver whom they blamed for the incident. In a scathing remark, the court said: “Mercifully, you have not challaned the rainwater for entering into the basement.”

“You would have said how dare the water enter the basement. You could have fined the water also, the way you arrested the SUV driver for driving his car there,” it said.

The court expressed concern over the inability of the students to escape the flooding basement, questioning whether doors were blocked or staircases too narrow. It sought a more comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

The victims were identified as Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana, and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala. They were trapped in the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle when it flooded during heavy rains.

In addition to transferring the case to the CBI, the court has asked the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to nominate a senior officer to oversee the probe in a time-bound manner. This move aims to ensure public confidence in the investigation process.

The bench also highlighted broader issues plaguing Delhi’s infrastructure and administration. It formed a committee headed by the Delhi Chief Secretary, including the DDA Vice Chairman, Delhi Police Commissioner, and MCD Commissioner, to address these concerns and submit a report within eight weeks. The court’s observations painted a grim picture of Delhi’s civic infrastructure, describing it as outdated and ill-equipped to handle present-day needs. It criticised the multiplicity of authorities in Delhi, stating that they were “only passing the buck and doing nothing.”

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) faced particular scrutiny, with the court expressing disbelief at the dysfunctional state of stormwater drains in the area. The bench ordered the removal of encroachments and unauthorised constructions, including those on stormwater and sewage drains in Rajinder Nagar.

Financial concerns were also raised, with the court noting that the “financial health of civic agencies like MCD, if not precarious, is not healthy.” It suggested that Delhi needs a more robust system to cope with its growing population and increasing migration due to various subsidy schemes. The court’s criticism extended to the Delhi Fire Services, questioning how the basement of the coaching center, which was initially cleared for storage, was converted into a study hall in a short period.

In its broader observations, the bench touched upon Delhi’s recurring crises, from droughts to floods, suggesting that proper water storage during monsoons could mitigate drought conditions in subsequent years.

The Delhi Police’s counsel attempted to justify their investigation, citing extreme stress during the probe. However, the court advised against letting stress influence the investigation, stating: “The moment we come under stress, we take the wrong steps. And in this case, some wrong steps have been taken.” It also highlights the need for a more coordinated approach among various civic bodies to address the city’s complex challenges.